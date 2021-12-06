ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybe could snag one of the PSU guys like Ja'Juan Sneider or Stubblefield

What are the realistic speculations on OC and staff on offense?

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
WATCH: Navy's unplanned fake punt results in all-time heads-up play to help clinch Army win

Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
College Football World Reacts To Adrian Martinez News

After four years as the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers program, the Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln is officially over. On Thursday, the fourth-year QB took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As a four-year starter for the Huskers, he will have one year of remaining eligibility due to last year’s COVID-19 season.
Ben Roethlisberger: If You Have To Give Guys A Message At This Point In Season, Maybe It’s Time To Get Different Guys

Football isn’t just a game; more specifically, it’s a competitive sport. And the object of a competitive sport is to win. To win games, to win championships. If you’re not winning, then you’re not doing well enough. And anybody participating in a competitive sport should want to be a winner without being told that they should want to win, or how important it is to win.
Gobblers, a humorous exchange happened at The Firm yesterday I thought you

Would enjoy. Strother was in the Cappuccino Lounge in our office yesterday acting somewhat. boisterous concerning the hiring a Coach Poindexter as our head whistle. The Firm's lone Gobbler (our IT Specialist) happened to be walking by. Without missing a beat the young Gobbler stated the following. "Mr. Scott, when it comes to Commonwealth College Football please tell Coach Dex this message. Meet the new boss, same as his old Boss." Even Strother Scott had no retort and he gets paid by the word.
Chargers CB Michael Davis Snags Interception With One Hand

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Michael Davis picked off Cincinnati Bengals quarterback with an impressive one-handed interception. The Bengals hosted the Chargers on Sunday, December 5. With 4:35 left in the first quarter, Burrow unloaded a deep pass to Ja’Marr Chase. The...
Jim Harbaugh: 'I couldn't be more proud of these guys'

All of the credit went to Michigan’s players. Immediately after the clock hit zeroes, Michigan began celebrating its first B1G title in nearly two decades. The Wolverines proved a point in a 42-3 victory over Iowa on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season, owns a conference championship and is headed to the College Football Playoff.
Tony Stubblefield is on the clock. Will he make DePaul basketball matter again?

First-year DePaul men’s basketball coach Tony Stubblefield will turn 52 on March 28, a day after the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is settled. Let’s go out on a limb and predict the Blue Demons won’t be preparing for the Final Four. DePaul hasn’t been in the tournament since 2004, after all, and has finished at the very bottom of the Big East in 10 of the last 12 seasons.
WFT's Logan Thomas snags insane one-handed TD vs. Raiders

Logan Thomas has made several jaw-dropping catches for the Washington Football Team since joining the club last year, but his first snag on Sunday against the Raiders might just have been his most impressive one yet. On first-and-goal from the Las Vegas six-yard line, Thomas leaked out on a play...
Everyone seems happy but I'll throw the turd in the pool...

I'm insanely underwhelmed with these hires... We have a HC who has never been one before. Which normally would be okay if you surround that person with other experience. However, instead our DC has only been a LB coach on one of the worst teams in the ACC (and also supposedly doesn't like recruiting) and our OC has never built their own O and only has one game of playcalling experience. We saw first hand with Stiney and Corny the issue of inexperienced O playcalling and now neither or HC or OC have experience. Our top 3 guys are all learning on the fly - we needed to right this ship ASAP and instead we are gambling with inexperience across the board and little name/brand recognition... Hope they are wildly successful but these are rough odds.
So is the tweet with JC inadvertently burning down hoo program-hilarious

So is the tweet with JC inadvertently burning down hoo program-hilarious ** -- Scream_On_D 12/10/2021 2:38PM. Pretty cool -the best of the best ballers get the big NBA $$$ -- Vippie1 12/10/2021 09:54AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
Why don’t we play a game or two before we start whining

Everyone seems happy but I'll throw the turd in the pool... -- hokieboozer 12/10/2021 1:04PM. Unfortunately, you are correct about experience. We shall see. Whit… -- 84Hokie 12/10/2021 5:21PM. They may fail, but at least they will fail with some energy and excitement. ** -- soldcokesatLane 12/10/2021 4:57PM. If...
Skip WVU (your add 1?) and add the Big 12 title game teams

I'd rather have Baylor and Ok State at this point. Our TV contract needs top 10 teams, and Texas. Might as well just put a stake into the Big 12 at the same time. Put one in each division and have them crossover to each other. If the SEC can have 16 teams then so can we.
Prediction: Pry retires at Tech. T Elliott leaves or gets fired

Prediction: Pry retires at Tech. T Elliott leaves or gets fired -- Hokiephish 12/10/2021 6:31PM. Not after seeing what Fuente passed up. Pry will leave or get fired. ** -- marcbvtgm 12/10/2021 9:39PM. ^this^ Prybar's inheritance is nearly debt itself. Frank left Fu' -- bourbonstreet 12/10/2021 10:26PM. Higher likelihood that...
