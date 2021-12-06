Maybe could snag one of the PSU guys like Ja'Juan Sneider or Stubblefield

I'm insanely underwhelmed with these hires... We have a HC who has never been one before. Which normally would be okay if you surround that person with other experience. However, instead our DC has only been a LB coach on one of the worst teams in the ACC (and also supposedly doesn't like recruiting) and our OC has never built their own O and only has one game of playcalling experience. We saw first hand with Stiney and Corny the issue of inexperienced O playcalling and now neither or HC or OC have experience. Our top 3 guys are all learning on the fly - we needed to right this ship ASAP and instead we are gambling with inexperience across the board and little name/brand recognition... Hope they are wildly successful but these are rough odds.

