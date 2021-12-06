ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blustery Monday and a big temperature drop

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning thunderstorms bring much needed rain. These...

www.whas11.com

WTRF

Record high temps and rain on the way

Wednesday: A little sunshine to start and end the day, with mostly cloudy skies in between. High of 34. Thursday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day. High of 44. Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and then rain later in the day. High of 56. Saturday:...
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Humidity, temperatures on the rise

The cool weather that we had from our previous front is already losing its effects on South Texas. We'll be at near- record high levels for the end of the week before another strong cold front arrives on Saturday morning with a few showers.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Sunny and Warmer Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and warmer. High 50. Mostly cloudy Thursday morning, and then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 63. Mostly cloudy, windy and warm Friday. High 68, but there’s a chance it’s much colder depending on the arrival time of the cold front.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRIS 6 News

Humidity, temperatures on the rise

The cool weather that we had from our previous front is already losing its effects on South Texas. We'll be at near- record high levels for the end of the week before another strong cold front arrives on Saturday morning with a few showers.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Near Record Heat Wednesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, there was patchy fog in spots. There will be near-record warmth in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2017. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather the next few days courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will remain unseasonably warm for December in the low to mid-80s. (CBS4) A cold front moves in late Sunday and a few showers may develop Sunday night into Monday before we enjoy cooler, breezy weather early next week. Monday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Cooler by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | The Next Weather Maker Holds Off until the Weekend

The flakes were flying y'all! As the night goes on we should clear of precipitation tonight into Thursday as temperatures drop to the middle 20's. Some of us may wake to peeks of sunshine, but clouds will be rolling back in by the afternoon. Highs will rise to near 36 through peak warmth Thursday.
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Tornado coverage

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger shows off a winter wonderland the day before Christmas in 2020. Your Forecast: Few showers early but more storms and a First Alert ahead. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a strong cold front with a First Alert Weather day on Saturday. Ben tracks several rounds of rain...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
YubaNet

Mountain snow tonight, strong storm with snow, rain and wind next week

Morning fog and low clouds in the Central Valley and foothills, otherwise another weather system approaches today bringing showers tonight into Thursday. Colder weather expected late this week with valley frost possible Friday and Saturday mornings. More significant valley rain and mountain snow expected next week. Satellite imagery shows the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Snowy weather forecast for West, impacting travel

A snowstorm is developing across the West bringing impressive snow totals from the Sierra Nevada into the Intermountain West and the Rockies. Over a foot of snow will fall across portions of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. Difficult if not impossible travel will impact some of these areas where winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT

