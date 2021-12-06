ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Family of 6, including child, wounded in US strike in Syria

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Vyzj_0dFWG8JQ00

A U.S. airstrike targeting an al-Qaida leader in northern Syria wounded a family of six, including a 10-year-old child who suffered serious head injuries, The Associated Press has learned.

Ahmad Qassim had picked up his family from his in-laws in northwestern Syria where they had spent four days and was driving back home Friday morning when an explosion occurred, riddling their vehicle with shrapnel.

Qassim, a 52-year-old farmer, his wife, two sons and two daughters suffered various wounds in the blast apparently caused by a missile fired from a U.S. drone. The drone was targeting a man on a motorcycle that Qassim was trying to overtake, according to Qassim and first responders. The blast occurred near the northwestern village of Mastoumeh as the family drove back home to the northern town of Afrin

Syria’s 10-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and left large parts of the country destroyed. The Friday morning attack occurred in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria and home to 3 million people, many of them internally displaced, like Qassim’s family.

The U.S. military says it conducted a strike from a remotely piloted MQ-9 aircraft Friday near the city of Idlib targeting “a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner.” An initial review of this strike indicates the potential for possible civilian casualties, it added.

“We abhor the loss of innocent life and take all possible measures to prevent them. The possibility of a civilian casualty was immediately self-reported to U.S. Central Command,” said Capt. Bill Urban, CENTCOM spokesperson. He added: “We are initiating a full investigation of the allegations and will release the results when appropriate.”

For years, the U.S. military has used drones to kill top al-Qaida operatives in northern Syria, where the militant group became active during Syria's civil war. Idlib at one point was described as having one of the largest al-Qaida concentrations since Osama bin Laden’s days in Afghanistan. Among those killed in Syria over the years were al-Qaida members who were close to the group’s founder and leader.

News of the civilian casualties comes days after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appointed a four-star general to investigate a deadly March 2019 strike in Syria that caused civilian casualties, including women and children. The general would have 90 days to complete his review of that strike, which occurred as the Islamic State group was making its last stand in Baghouz eastern Syria. The New York Times reported earlier this month that the strike in Baghouz killed up to 64 women and children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the U.S. drone fired three missiles in Friday's attack, killing a former member of the al-Qaida-linked Horas al-Din group, Arabic for “Guardians of Religion.” Horas al-Din are hardcore al-Qaida members who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in the Idlib enclave.

The Observatory said the man who was killed had left the group nearly a year ago, adding that he was a Syrian citizen from the northwestern region of Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib province. It was not clear whether he was still a fighter.

Qassim said he was overtaking the motorcycle when the explosion occurred at 9.30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT). “I briefly felt nothing after that," he told The Associated Press by telephone from Idlib. He then jumped out of the car with minor arm and head wounds and helped his family get out of the vehicle.

People rushed from nearby homes and helped them reach a hospital even before members of the Syrian Civil Defense or White Helmets arrived, he said.

The Syrian Civil Defense confirmed in a statement on Friday that members of a displaced family were wounded in the strike.

Five family members have been discharged from the hospital but Qassim’s youngest son, 10-year-old Mahmoud, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the city of Idlib, where he is being treated for serious head injuries. Qassim said doctors told him his son could have permanent difficulties moving his left arm and leg because of trauma to his brain.

Qassim's wife, Fatima Gargouh, 48, had her left leg broken while his daughters Hiba, 16, and Batoul 15, and 12-year-old son Walid suffered wounds that were not life threatening. He said one of his daughters has not been able to move since several pieces of shrapnel were removed from her body.

They are now back with Qassim's in-laws in the nearby village of Rami.

Every day, Qassim drives to Idlib, the provincial capital, 10 kilometers (6 miles) away to check on his youngest son.

Qassim’s family is from the village of Kfar Bateekh, which was captured by Syrian government forces in March last year during a crushing Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib.

Qassim says all he wants now is for his son to get better and leave the hospital.

“If God cures Mahmoud, I will be well,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Syria blames Israel for rare air strike on main port of Latakia

Israel carried out a rare air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia, destroying shipping containers and causing a fire, Syrian state media say. A Syrian military source told Sana news agency that warplanes flying over the Mediterranean Sea fired several missiles at the port's container yard overnight. No casualties were reported.
MILITARY
AFP

Israel strike targets Iran weapons in Syria port: monitor

An Israeli air strike hit a shipment of Iranian weapons in the Syrian port of Latakia Tuesday, in the first such attack on the key facility, a war monitor said. The Israeli raid "directly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
MilitaryTimes

Civilians may have been killed in latest US drone strike on al-Qaida in Syria

Civilians may have been killed in the latest U.S. drone strike against a “senior al-Qaida leader and planner” in Syria, officials from U.S. Central Command acknowledged. The Tampa, Florida-based command is investigating the incident, officials said. “We abhor the loss of innocent life and take all possible measures to prevent...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilian Casualties#Al Qaida#The Associated Press#Idlib#Al Qaeda#U S Central Command#Centcom
fox40jackson.com

CENTCOM confirms drone strike targeted Al-Qaeda leader in Syria

The United States military conducted a drone strike in Syria targeting a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner, a CENTCOM spokesperson says. “U.S. forces conducted a kinetic strike near Idlib, Syria, December 3, targeting a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner,” CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Bill Urban told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The strike was conducted using a precision strike method from MQ-9 aircraft.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Pentagon chief orders review of 2019 Syria strike

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a four-star general to review a 2019 strike in Syria that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that General Michael Garrett, the head of U.S. Army Forces Command, would have 90...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Four-star to review 2019 Syria strike that killed dozens of civilians

Fewer than two weeks after the Pentagon announced Nov. 3 that it found no misconduct in a review drone strike on Kabul that mistakenly killed 10 civilians, the New York Times reported that a similar, never-before-publicized strike on ISIS in Baghouz, Syria, had targeted a group of women and children and killed 70 civilians. Now, that strike is getting its own review.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Middle East
bulletin-news.com

Israeli Airstrike on Syria Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

Israeli airplanes targeted army positions in Syria’s central area early Wednesday, killing two civilians and wounding seven persons, six of them were troops, according to the Syrian military. According to state media, the jets launched missiles while flying above Lebanon’s airspace, according to an anonymous military officer. According to the...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Syria: 2 Civilians Killed, 6 Soldiers Wounded in Israeli Overnight Attack

Two civilians were killed and another civilian and six soldiers were injured in an Israeli attack on Homs in Syria’s central region, SANA reported Wednesday morning. The official Syrian news agency cited a military source that reported that “at about 01:26 AM Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a wave of missiles from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting some posts in the central region, and our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.”
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: Defense Ministry

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Defense Ministry says a Turkish soldier has been killed trying to stop people crossing into Syria. Infantry Specialist Sergeant Savas Dinc was wounded “during the intervention (against) people trying to cross illegally from Turkey to Syria,” the ministry said in a statement Friday. He was transferred to a hospital in Kilis, where he died. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported the 29-year-old was wounded by gunfire. The Turkey-Syria border is criss-crossed by smuggling routes that were used in recent years by foreign fighters seeking to join Syria’s civil war.
MILITARY
AFP

Iraqi wars' deadly legacy: unexploded ordnance

In the northern Iraqi hamlet of Hassan-Jalad, almost every family has a story to tell about a time when a child, nephew or brother was lost to wartime munitions. Located near Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, the area is littered with unexploded ordnance, sometimes dubbed UXO. "We are afraid for the children," said one local man, Awad Qado. "We show them the routes to take, the places to avoid. We tell them not to pick up things they find on the ground." It was in 2017 that Qado's family was struck by a landmine explosion in the hamlet of about 50 homes.
MILITARY
The Independent

As Iraqi and Syrian migrants leave Belarus, some are afraid to go home

Exhausted after several failed attempts to enter Poland amid freezing temperatures, Saeed Jundi and his family of Iraqi Yazidis had just made it back to the Belarusian capital when he said security forces showed up at their rented apartment.When he confirmed the family was from Iraq, he said they were taken to the airport and deported.Jundi, his wife and their three children landed in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on 28 November, two days after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had told migrants at the border with Poland that they would not be forced to leave.The family was among hundreds of migrants from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy