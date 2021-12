The Tennessee Titans have now fallen a few spots in the AFC playoff picture following their 36-13 road loss to the New England Patriots in Week 12. The Titans came into today as the clear No. 1 seed in the AFC, which sure would have surprised many ahead of the season. They still hold the top spot in the AFC South but now sit at the No. 3 seed in the conference.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO