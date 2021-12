If you’re going to put out two of the year’s best releases — talking this month’s Acheron (review here) and June’s The Burden of Restlessness (review here) specifically — with the promise of more to come, I guess the thing to do is hit the road on a bigger tour then you’ve ever done before. Cheers and best wishes to King Buffalo as they announce they’ll head out next March in the esteemed company of Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats. No word on whether Uncle Acid will also have a new record out by the time they go, but if you believe in due, they’re due as well.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO