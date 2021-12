Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced plans to bring his Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour to North America next spring. The 35-date outing will begin with four shows in Canada, kicking off with a March 26-27 stand in Oakville, Ontario, then moving on to Quebec City on March 29 and Montreal on March 30 before heading to the U.S. for the remainder of the trek.

