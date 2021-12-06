Singled Out: Texas King's You

Mandoki Soulmates just released their new single "The Torch" from their "Utopia For Realists" album, and to celebrate they tell us about the track. Here is the story:. "We musicians often think with our hearts, and right now, with our direct emotional connection to the audience, we cannot rest, we need to be louder than ever!" emphasizes Leslie Mandoki. "The global challenges facing humanity in the coming years - the pandemic, economic crises, migration and integration, and climate change - we will only overcome these if we transcend the divisions across all borders, the Old Rebels and the Young Rebels together. That's what it's all about, generational justice, cooperation, and collaboration."

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO