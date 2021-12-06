ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singled Out: Texas King's You

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian alt-rockers Texas King just released their new EP, "Changes", and to celebrate we asked Jordan Macdonald to tell us about the single "You". Here is the story:. "You" is a special track I think. We came up with the basis of the idea in a hotel room in Vancouver BC...

Singled Out: Nash Albert's Autumn Rain

Georgian music star Nash Albert (Blast/ Salamandra) has released his new single "Autumn Rain", the first track from his forthcoming album, "Yet", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. A long time ago I spoke with an old priest and he...
Singled Out: The Ritualists' Baroque And Bleeding

Gothic Art Rockers The Ritualists just released their sophomore album "Baroque And Bleeding" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist/songwriter Christian Dryden to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:. This was one of the last songs I wrote for the album. While practicing the drum parts...
Underoath Go 'Numb' With New Single

Underoath have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Numb". That track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Voyeurist," which will be hitting stores on January 14th via Fearless Records. Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say about the new track, "'Numb' feels like a classic They're Only...
Singled Out: Aeon Station's Fade (Kevin Whelan of The Wrens)

The Wrens' Kevin Whelan just released "Observatory", the debut album from his new project Aeon Station, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Fade". Here is the story:. Secretly, this might be one of my favorite songs I've done to date. The first fave to...
VRSTY Share New Single 'Closer'

VRSTY have premiered their new single, entitled "Closer". The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Welcome Home", which is due to arrive on the recently rescheduled release date of January 21st. Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about the track, "'Closer' literally came out of nowhere. It...
Singled Out: Ghostatic's The New Revelation

Ghostatic recently release the new EP, "Don't Stand So Close To Me", and to celebrate we asked mastermind Adamo Fiscella to tell us about the track "The New Revelation". Here is the story:. Can you imagine what an alien invasion would be like? Would it be violent? Would we get...
Singled Out: Valiant Hearts' Banshee

Valiant Hearts recently released a new single called "Banshee" featuring Yosh and to celebrate we asked Tom Byrne to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Our new song "Banshee" features Yosh from Survive, Said The Prophet. This is a song about someone disappearing out of your life for good after only knowing them for a short period of time, even though you've already grown attached to them.
Singled Out: Mandoki Soulmates' The Torch

Mandoki Soulmates just released their new single "The Torch" from their "Utopia For Realists" album, and to celebrate they tell us about the track. Here is the story:. "We musicians often think with our hearts, and right now, with our direct emotional connection to the audience, we cannot rest, we need to be louder than ever!" emphasizes Leslie Mandoki. "The global challenges facing humanity in the coming years - the pandemic, economic crises, migration and integration, and climate change - we will only overcome these if we transcend the divisions across all borders, the Old Rebels and the Young Rebels together. That's what it's all about, generational justice, cooperation, and collaboration."
Singled Out: STFLR's Lessons Learned

Long Island rockers STFLR recently released their new EP, "A Collection Of Bad Ideas", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Lessons Learned". Here is the story:. The song deals with someone who takes advantage of you or a situation to gain something from it....
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
The Flower Kings stream brand new single The Great Pretender

Prog rockees The Flower Kings have streamed their brand new single, The Great Pretender, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album By Royal Decree, which will be released through InsideOut Music on March 4. “In the 25 year history and 16 studio albums of...
KING BUFFALO Streams Spacey New Single "Shadows"

King Buffalo is gearing up to release their second album of 2021, this time in the form of Acheron due out December 3. The band is now streaming the massive new single "Shadows" alongside a performance recorded entirely in a cave (much like the entirety of Acheron was also recorded in a cave).
Premiere: The dt’s ‘Need You (forever)’ In Newly Released Single

The Central Jersey rock duo known as the dt’s have officially released their third single called “Need You (Forever).” This multi-instrumental two-piece (Dave Cacciatore, Tom Losito) officially formed last year after years of playing together after first meeting at a local bar’s open mic night. They each play an array...
Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
Death From Above 1979 Returned With 'One + One' 2021 In Review

Death From Above 1979 (DFA) had a top 21 story from February 2021 when they returned with a new single and video called "One + One", which is the group's first new musical output single 2017's "Outrage! Is Now". Sebastien Grainger had this to say about the new single, "'One...
Single? Be Thankful You Live Here!

Portland has just been named 3rd on the list of the Top 180 cities in America for singles to live. It’s a study done by WalletHub, and the results are based on a number of factors important to those trying to find love. Here’s a couple of key findings:. 33rd...
