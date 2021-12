Howard Jones (Light The Torch, Killswitch Engage) guest stars in the Eyes Set To Kill's brand new music video for their latest single "Face The Rain". The track, which also features a guest appearance from Jones, comes from the band's new EP "DAMNA". Alexia Rodriguez had this to say about the clip, "We are so excited to share our music video for Face The Rain. We are all giant fans of Howard Jones and performing alongside was one of the highlights of our year!"

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO