ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy 2021 In Review

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTool frontman Maynard James Keenan scored a top 21 story from January 2021 when he shared that he believes that social media and the internet have been a divisive force...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 1

Related
Spin

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Maynard James Keenan

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Maynard James Keenan. In their conversation, Keenan shared some nuggets throughout the years. Keenan told Lipps about the first records he bought and Joni Mitchell’s impact on Tool. He also hinted at new music from both A Perfect Circle and Tool.
CELEBRITIES
u.today

Candao Brings DAO Ethos to Social Media, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
theprp.com

Maynard James Keenan Reveals Which Track He Feels Serves As The Best Introduction To The Music Of Tool

Much of the catalog of the ever-enigmatic Tool can be intimidating, if not impenetrable to a potential neophyte. However, amidst the sprawl of their five full-length albums and change, there is one song which the band’s vocalist Maynard James Keenan suggests as a starting point to those looking to potentially join the Tool army. That trek is “The Pot” off of their 2x multi-platinum certified 2006 album, “10,000 Days“.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maynard James Keenan
thekatynews.com

Which Social Media Platform is Suitable for Your Business Reviews?

Are you planning to develop a social media presence for your business? Indeed, reviews on social media websites can have a hugely positive impact on your business. With the help of some review management tools and the right strategies, you can easily beat your competitors in revenue. Today, many businesses...
INTERNET
wgnradio.com

Social media misinformation and disinformation… What’s the difference?

Social media strategist and expert Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to discuss the difference between misinformation and disinformation and the role social media plays in both. Are people looking for affirmation instead of information? Plus Scott answers this week’s genius bar question!
INTERNET
Bucks County Courier Times

Guest Opinion: Keeping a watchful eye on social media's impact on children

The rapid integration of social media platforms into our lives illustrates the dual nature of modern technology and its impacts. Yes, these innovations have stimulated social connectivity and creative self-expression on an unprecedented global scale. But, at the same time, they have resulted in very serious, if unintended, negative consequences. These include the spread of disinformation by bad actors, the attempts at radicalization by extremist groups, and an increasingly toxic public discourse.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tool
Village Voice

Asher Asaf Uziel Shares How Social Media Can Be Used As A Business Growth Tool

Remember when people said social media was just a fad? Its power has become clear – and it continues to grow, with no end in sight. Once upon a time, it was a communication experiment. Now, social media has evolved into a vast catalog of global tools that can do a multitude of tasks for people, brands, and businesses. For businesses, social media has created a way to send a brand’s messaging to the right people at the right time. If your content stands enough to get them interested, it can drive traffic, sales, and even long-term loyalty. That’s why leveraging social media for you and your business and yourself is a no-brainer. To help you grow your social media strategy, Asher Asaf Uziel shares some key learnings that can help you grow in a healthy manner.
INTERNET
eMarketer

Insider Intelligence’s Social Media Trends to Watch in 2022

People who design roller coasters could take a few cues from the world of social media. As 2022 approaches, the twists and turns are getting bigger, and the changes are coming fast. Questions this report covers:. Will advertisers leave Facebook because of its many controversies?. What will be the “it”...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Seeking Alpha

Paltalk's Social Media Surge And NFT Pivot

Paltalk.com concurrent user comps up 20-25% since launch of Facebook-like Paltalk Feed in early November. Paltalk (NASDAQ: PALT) is a profitable social media technology company that sold tens of millions of dollars worth of virtual collectibles/gifts (puppies, kitties, unicorns, etc.) as a key component of the company's worldwide social media networks long before there was such a thing as a Non-fungible Token (NFT). Sales of Paltalk's virtual collectibles have been trending higher recently as the NFT phenomenon has captured investors' attention worldwide. Sales of CryptoPunks, Bored Apes, Cool Cats and Pudgy Penguins have surged into the hundreds of millions of dollars and Axie Infinity's gamification of NFTs has itself created a billion-dollar market. We believe there is tremendous potential for Paltalk to dramatically expand its sales by expanding its current collectibles offerings to include NFT options and believe this will happen in the very near future.
INTERNET
antiMUSIC

New York Dolls Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain Dead At 69 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) New York Dolls Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain Dead At 69 was a top 21 story from January 2021: New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain died January 13 at the age of 69. "As most of you know, Sylvain battled cancer for the past two and 1/2 years," wrote his wife, Wanda O'Kelley Mizrahi, on the late rocker's Facebook page on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
antiMUSIC

Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changed Name After Legal Threat 2021 In Review

UK based Pearl Jam tribute band Pearl Jamm had a top 21 story from January 2021 when they announced that they have changed their name to Legal Jam after they received a cease and desist letter from PJ's lawyers. The tribute group took to their social media to announce the...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Death From Above 1979 Returned With 'One + One' 2021 In Review

Death From Above 1979 (DFA) had a top 21 story from February 2021 when they returned with a new single and video called "One + One", which is the group's first new musical output single 2017's "Outrage! Is Now". Sebastien Grainger had this to say about the new single, "'One...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: STFLR's Lessons Learned

Long Island rockers STFLR recently released their new EP, "A Collection Of Bad Ideas", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Lessons Learned". Here is the story:. The song deals with someone who takes advantage of you or a situation to gain something from it....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share 'Going To California' Live Video From Earls Court

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video footage of a performance of "Going To California" from their legendary 1975 series of concerts at London's Earls Court Arena. The band played five shows over the course of nine nights in support of their sixth album, "Physical Graffiti", after the original three dates sold-out in a matter of hours and two more events were added due to overwhelming demand.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy