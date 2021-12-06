Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy 2021 In Review

Remember when people said social media was just a fad? Its power has become clear – and it continues to grow, with no end in sight. Once upon a time, it was a communication experiment. Now, social media has evolved into a vast catalog of global tools that can do a multitude of tasks for people, brands, and businesses. For businesses, social media has created a way to send a brand’s messaging to the right people at the right time. If your content stands enough to get them interested, it can drive traffic, sales, and even long-term loyalty. That’s why leveraging social media for you and your business and yourself is a no-brainer. To help you grow your social media strategy, Asher Asaf Uziel shares some key learnings that can help you grow in a healthy manner.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO