Here’s where Virginia and other states stand with COVID-19 rates, deaths

DENVER ( KDVR ) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant , where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.

The blue bar shows daily cases. The red line is the seven-day moving average of cases, per the CDC.

What is the percent positivity?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive — (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100 percent.

The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the number of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is high, or if the number of total tests is low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, according to Johns Hopkins.

Positivity rate and total cases

Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for each state for the last seven days as of Monday, Dec. 6, according to the CDC:

Alabama: Cases: 3,489 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

Alaska: Cases: 1,866 Positivity: 3-4.9 percent

Arizona: Cases: 23,272 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Arkansas: Cases: 5,462 Positivity: 8-9.9 percent

California: Cases: 39,539 Positivity: Not available

Colorado: Cases: 16,728 Positivity: 8-9.9 percent

Connecticut: Cases: 6,802 Positivity: Not available

Delaware: Cases: 2,984 Positivity: 8-9.9 percent

Florida: Cases: 12,195 Positivity: 3-4.9 percent

Georgia: Cases: 7,984 Positivity: 3-4.9 percent

Hawaii: Cases: 752 Positivity: Less than 3 percent

Idaho: Cases: 3,145 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Illinois: Cases: 42,472 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

Indiana: Cases: 28,791 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Iowa: Cases: 11,765 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Kansas: Cases: 11,666 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Kentucky: Cases: 14,135 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Louisiana: Cases: 3,238 Positivity: Less than 3 percent

Maine: Cases: 4,624 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Maryland: Cases: 9,380 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

Massachusetts: Cases: 26,139 Positivity: 3-4.9 percent

Michigan: Cases: 58,969 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Minnesota: Cases: 31,702 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Mississippi: Cases: 2,478 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

Missouri: Cases: 16,997 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Montana: Cases: 2,165 Positivity: 8-9.9 percent

Nebraska: Cases: 6,039 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Nevada: Cases: 4,590 Positivity: 8-9.9 percent

New Hampshire: Cases: 8,033 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

New Jersey: Cases: 21,464 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

New Mexico: Cases: 10,411 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

New York: Cases: 42,343 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

North Carolina: Cases: 15,139 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

North Dakota: Cases: 3,446 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Ohio: Cases: 48,602 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Oklahoma: Cases: 7,560 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Oregon: Cases: 6,052 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

Pennsylvania: Cases: 47,196 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Rhode Island: Cases: 5,272 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

South Carolina: Cases: 5,056 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

South Dakota: Cases: 3,979 Positivity: 15-19.9 percent

Tennessee: Cases: 10,997 Positivity: Not available

Texas: Cases: 17,659 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

Utah: Cases: 9,822 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Vermont: Cases: 3,477 Positivity: 3-4.9 percent

Virginia: Cases: 14,332 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent

Washington: Cases: 10,718 Positivity: Not available

West Virginia: Cases: 6,510 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Wisconsin: Cases: 29,397 Positivity: 10-14.9 percent

Wyoming: Cases: 1,548 Positivity: 5-7.9 percent



Total deaths

Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last seven days for each state:

Alabama: 19

Alaska: 6

Arizona: 220

Arkansas: 47

California: 681

Colorado: 244

Connecticut: 61

Delaware: 21

Florida: 14

Georgia: 297

Hawaii: 13

Idaho: 78

Illinois: 263

Indiana: 326

Iowa: 91

Kansas: 57

Kentucky: 239

Louisiana: 49

Maine: 32

Maryland: 88

Massachusetts: 138

Michigan: 478

Minnesota: 278

Mississippi: 15

Missouri: 125

Montana: 108

Nebraska: 34

Nevada: 98

New Hampshire: 56

New Jersey: 108

New Mexico: 97

New York: 277

North Carolina: 80

North Dakota: 38

Ohio: 368

Oklahoma: 49

Oregon: 127

Pennsylvania: 499

Rhode Island: 19

South Carolina: 79

South Dakota: 37

Tennessee: 417

Texas: 501

Utah: 77

Vermont: 9

Virginia: 108

Washington: 205

West Virginia: 145

Wisconsin: 190

Wyoming: 81

In comparison, according to the CDC, four people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 47 of 2021.

