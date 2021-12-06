Here’s where Virginia and other states stand with COVID-19 rates, deaths
DENVER ( KDVR ) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant , where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.
What is the percent positivity?
According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive — (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100 percent.
The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:
- What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
- Are we doing enough testing for the number of people who are getting infected?
The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is high, or if the number of total tests is low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, according to Johns Hopkins.
Positivity rate and total cases
Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for each state for the last seven days as of Monday, Dec. 6, according to the CDC:
- Alabama:
- Cases: 3,489
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- Alaska:
- Cases: 1,866
- Positivity: 3-4.9 percent
- Arizona:
- Cases: 23,272
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Arkansas:
- Cases: 5,462
- Positivity: 8-9.9 percent
- California:
- Cases: 39,539
- Positivity: Not available
- Colorado:
- Cases: 16,728
- Positivity: 8-9.9 percent
- Connecticut:
- Cases: 6,802
- Positivity: Not available
- Delaware:
- Cases: 2,984
- Positivity: 8-9.9 percent
- Florida:
- Cases: 12,195
- Positivity: 3-4.9 percent
- Georgia:
- Cases: 7,984
- Positivity: 3-4.9 percent
- Hawaii:
- Cases: 752
- Positivity: Less than 3 percent
- Idaho:
- Cases: 3,145
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Illinois:
- Cases: 42,472
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- Indiana:
- Cases: 28,791
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Iowa:
- Cases: 11,765
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Kansas:
- Cases: 11,666
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Kentucky:
- Cases: 14,135
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Louisiana:
- Cases: 3,238
- Positivity: Less than 3 percent
- Maine:
- Cases: 4,624
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Maryland:
- Cases: 9,380
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- Massachusetts:
- Cases: 26,139
- Positivity: 3-4.9 percent
- Michigan:
- Cases: 58,969
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Minnesota:
- Cases: 31,702
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Mississippi:
- Cases: 2,478
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- Missouri:
- Cases: 16,997
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Montana:
- Cases: 2,165
- Positivity: 8-9.9 percent
- Nebraska:
- Cases: 6,039
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Nevada:
- Cases: 4,590
- Positivity: 8-9.9 percent
- New Hampshire:
- Cases: 8,033
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- New Jersey:
- Cases: 21,464
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- New Mexico:
- Cases: 10,411
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- New York:
- Cases: 42,343
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- North Carolina:
- Cases: 15,139
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- North Dakota:
- Cases: 3,446
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Ohio:
- Cases: 48,602
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Oklahoma:
- Cases: 7,560
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Oregon:
- Cases: 6,052
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- Pennsylvania:
- Cases: 47,196
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Rhode Island:
- Cases: 5,272
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- South Carolina:
- Cases: 5,056
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- South Dakota:
- Cases: 3,979
- Positivity: 15-19.9 percent
- Tennessee:
- Cases: 10,997
- Positivity: Not available
- Texas:
- Cases: 17,659
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- Utah:
- Cases: 9,822
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Vermont:
- Cases: 3,477
- Positivity: 3-4.9 percent
- Virginia:
- Cases: 14,332
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
- Washington:
- Cases: 10,718
- Positivity: Not available
- West Virginia:
- Cases: 6,510
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Wisconsin:
- Cases: 29,397
- Positivity: 10-14.9 percent
- Wyoming:
- Cases: 1,548
- Positivity: 5-7.9 percent
Total deaths
Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last seven days for each state:
- Alabama: 19
- Alaska: 6
- Arizona: 220
- Arkansas: 47
- California: 681
- Colorado: 244
- Connecticut: 61
- Delaware: 21
- Florida: 14
- Georgia: 297
- Hawaii: 13
- Idaho: 78
- Illinois: 263
- Indiana: 326
- Iowa: 91
- Kansas: 57
- Kentucky: 239
- Louisiana: 49
- Maine: 32
- Maryland: 88
- Massachusetts: 138
- Michigan: 478
- Minnesota: 278
- Mississippi: 15
- Missouri: 125
- Montana: 108
- Nebraska: 34
- Nevada: 98
- New Hampshire: 56
- New Jersey: 108
- New Mexico: 97
- New York: 277
- North Carolina: 80
- North Dakota: 38
- Ohio: 368
- Oklahoma: 49
- Oregon: 127
- Pennsylvania: 499
- Rhode Island: 19
- South Carolina: 79
- South Dakota: 37
- Tennessee: 417
- Texas: 501
- Utah: 77
- Vermont: 9
- Virginia: 108
- Washington: 205
- West Virginia: 145
- Wisconsin: 190
- Wyoming: 81
In comparison, according to the CDC, four people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 47 of 2021.
