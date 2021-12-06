U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over ‘discriminatory’ redistricting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had denied its requests for information about its procedures. “It is clear that the FTC is attempting to govern via secret rules for secret proceedings with secret votes. After just two days and without any substantive consideration, the FTC issued a blanket denial of the Chamber’s request for transparency, claiming it was too burdensome,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley in a statement that said that the group was “considering our legal options.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO