ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over ‘discriminatory’ redistricting

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas on Monday alleging the state violated the Voting Rights Act by creating redistricting plans...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

U.S. settles with Microsoft over immigration-related discrimination claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with Microsoft Corp resolving allegations that the company discriminated against non-U.S. citizens in the hiring process. The department said Microsoft asked job applicants for unnecessary immigration documents to prove they could work for the company...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

The DOJ is struggling to protect voting rights. The White House and Senate must help.

The Supreme Court in 2013 effectively nullified Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, gutting the main tool used to fight voting discrimination. In 2021, the court neutered much of the VRA’s Section 2, installing new “guideposts” on voting rights enforcement found nowhere in the statute. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats remain paralyzed by the filibuster in seeking real voting reform, and the White House so far has only pretty words to offer in defense of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A San Antonio district is at the center of the federal gerrymandering lawsuit against Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit Monday against Texas, alleging state lawmakers drew election maps that discriminate against Latino and Black voters. U.S. Census data indicates minorities account for about 95 percent of Texas's growth over the last decade. In that time frame, the Lone Star State population has increased by roughly 4 million residents.
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

The Squad Urges DOJ To Free Criminal Lawyer Who Fought Big Oil

A group of left-wing House Democrats asked the Justice Department (DOJ) to free a lawyer serving a six-month sentence who fought the fossil fuel industry. The Democrats, led by Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús García, urged the DOJ to immediately “rectify the unprecedented and unjust imprisonment” of environmental lawyer Steven Donziger in a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday. Donziger previously sued the massive U.S. oil corporation Chevron on behalf of indigenous groups in South America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
kelo.com

Ernst backs plan to prohibit payments to illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — An Iowa senator is pushing back against the Biden administration. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa is backing an effort to block Presidents Biden’s plan to cut checks of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants. The “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act” would prohibit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kelo.com

U.S. Chamber says FTC denied information requests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had denied its requests for information about its procedures. “It is clear that the FTC is attempting to govern via secret rules for secret proceedings with secret votes. After just two days and without any substantive consideration, the FTC issued a blanket denial of the Chamber’s request for transparency, claiming it was too burdensome,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley in a statement that said that the group was “considering our legal options.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WISH-TV

Justice Department charges 2 men alleged to have marched with Proud Boys on Jan. 6 and led charge at US Capitol

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors have accused two men of having ties to a Proud Boys leader and being among the first to breach the police line near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. James Haffner, 53, of South Dakota and Ronald Loehrke, 30, of Georgia were arrested and charged this week with a felony for obstructing police during a civil disorder. Haffner was additionally charged with assaulting federal officers for allegedly spraying police with an unidentified aerosol while they guarded the Capitol doors. They haven’t yet entered a plea.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Justice Department#Redistricting#Voting Rights#Reuters#Latino#The Justice Department
KRMG

Jan. 6 panel postpones deposition with former DOJ official

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has postponed a deposition with a former Justice Department official Saturday due to a “medical condition that precludes his participation," according to a panel spokesman. The committee had scheduled the second interview with Jeffrey Clark, who had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice

Comments / 0

Community Policy