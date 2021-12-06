ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over ‘discriminatory’ redistricting

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas on Monday alleging the state violated the Voting Rights Act by creating redistricting plans...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Chief Justice John Roberts warns Supreme Court over Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, warned Friday that the Supreme Court risks losing its own authority if it allows states to circumvent the courts as Texas did with its near-total abortion ban. In a strongly worded opinion joined by the high court’s three...
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Covid lockdown: for incarcerated Americans, pandemic hardships are unremitting

Mwalimu Shakur could only talk for six minutes. Shakur is at California’s Corcoran state prison, where there have been 1,290 Covid cases and seven deaths since the pandemic hit. During our phone call just before Thanksgiving, the prison was on the verge of graduating from the tight phase one reopening protocols that typically follow an outbreak – just as millions of Americans on the outside prepared to mark the milestone of an in-person holiday season. This meant that Shakur and the other 3,604 men at Corcoran were allotted just one hour each day to shower and stand in line for the handful of phones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
CBS Philly

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field For Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

On This Day: Supreme Court ruling hands Bush presidency

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In this date in history:. In 1870, Joseph Hayne Rainey of South Carolina was sworn in as the first African American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1901, Italian physicist and radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi sent the first radio transmission across the Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
whtc.com

Biden says U.S. inflation has likely peaked

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that inflation has likely peaked in the United States and is likely to come down faster than most people expect. “I think you’ll see it change … more rapidly than … most people think,” he told reporters at the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Justice Department#Redistricting#Voting Rights#Reuters#Latino#The Justice Department
whtc.com

Russia demands rescinding of NATO promise to Ukraine and Georgia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia demanded on Friday that NATO rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members and said the alliance should promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security. The demands were spelt out by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

Timeline of events surrounding Texas' ban on most abortions

Since early September, Texas has banned most abortions under a new law that has created the biggest curb to abortion in the U.S. in nearly 50 years.Texas clinics have spent months asking courts to halt the the law, known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That is usually around six weeks, which is before some women even know they are pregnant. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday again allowed the law to remain in a place in a ruling that allows abortion clinics to continue their legal fight. In the meantime, most abortions...
HEALTH
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Refusal to Concede Fueled the 'Emerging Domestic Threats'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. At 8:42 a.m. on December 11, the first-known intelligence of any sort relating to a potential problem on January 6 was exchanged within the U.S. government. John Donahue, head of U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Intelligence and Inter-Agency Coordination Division wrote to a subordinate asking for a preliminary assessment of the scheduled Joint Session of Congress.
POTUS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Lawyer May Join GOP Field Running For Pennsylvania’s Open U.S. Senate Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. In a brief interview, Bochetto, 69, said he is “looking at it very, very seriously and it’s very likely” that he will decide to run. Bochetto has considered running for mayor many times in the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy. In August, Bochetto won a judge’s ruling preventing the city of Philadelphia from removing a 144-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy