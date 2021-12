Abortion is not nearly as popular as Democrats seem to think it is. A new Harvard-Harris Poll found that although a majority of the public opposes overturning Roe v. Wade, that same majority supports restricting abortion significantly. In fact, 56% of respondents said they would support restricting abortions after 15 weeks, which is exactly what Mississippi’s "heartbeat" bill, the legislation at the center of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, aims to do.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO