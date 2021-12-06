ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Vote for the Clarion Ledger #MSPreps Athlete of the Week Nov. 29-Dec. 5

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
The Clarion Ledger has four finalists for the boys and girls #MSPreps Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Voting is limited to one vote per hour, and the polls are open until noon Thursday.

Submit weekly nominations to lnewsome@gannett.com and CLScoreboard@jackson.gannett.com.

Boys nominations

Anthony Ross, Bay Springs (football): Ross had 20 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 32-12 victory over Simmons in the MHSAA 1A championship.

Demarrio Booth, Jefferson Davis County (football): Booth had 17 carries for 205 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the Jaguars' 42-10 victory over Amory in the MHSAA 3A state championship.

Javieon Butler, Scott Central (football): Butler had six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Quez Goss, Scott Central (football): Goss had 350 passing yards, 103 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the Rebels' 72-24 victory over Leflore County in the MHSAA 2A state championship.

Girls nominations

Kaitlyn Walker, Clinton (basketball): Walker had 21 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two blocks in the Arrows' 56-53 loss to Brandon on Nov. 30.

Kynnedi Davis, Brandon (basketball): The junior guard had a career-high 44 points and four steals in the Bulldogs' 63-39 victory over Hancock on Saturday. Davis also had 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over Clinton.

Nicole Sandifer, Magee (basketball): Sandifer had 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the Trojans' 51-49 loss to Mendenhall on Friday.

Parker St. Amant, Ocean Springs (soccer): St. Amant had back-to-back games with a hat trick in victories over St. Patrick and Long Beach.

Comments / 0

