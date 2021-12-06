Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about height difference

Tom Holland has clarified comments he made about his future in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, saying they were “misconstrued”.The 25-year-old actor, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggested to GQ last month that he was in favour of Marvel developing a Spider-Man film around another character, such as the alternative Spider-Man Miles Morales.“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he said.However, speaking to Extra’s Cheslie Kryst, Holland said that his comments had been “misconstrued” in various media reports.“No one actually speaks the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks...
