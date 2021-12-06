ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about height difference

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real-life couple made an appearance on The...

lebanon-express.com

Inside the Magic

“Adorable” Tom Holland and Zendaya Begin ‘Spider-Man’ Press Tour

It’s THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing most major cinema sites when tickets were dropped this week. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, with the hype seemingly out of control for the third MCU installment starring Tom Holland.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Zendaya and Tom Holland Make a Stylish Duo at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday night in Paris, France. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors, who were photographed separately, looked equally stunning in respective black outfits. Zendaya wore a gorgeous custom spine Roberto Cavalli gown, which references Marvel‘s Doc Ock’s suit. The dress showed off her figure and back, which was decorated in gold. The Euphoria actor accessorized with gold hoops, black heels and natural glam. On the other hand, Holland kept it classic in a black and white tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Love Tested in NEW ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer

Every Marvel fan is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Just one month away, Marvel Studios released a new TV spot for the upcoming Marvel movie. Now, fans can see a heartbreaking moment between Tom Holland and Zendaya’s characters. The internet exploded with the official Spider-Man: No...
MOVIES
hot969boston.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya Out Together: Fans React to Their Relationship

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland dressed to impress in Paris at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last night (November 29). The Spider-Man stars cozied up at the event, with Tom wearing a classic black-and-white tuxedo, while Zendaya stole the show, wearing the metal spine dress from Roberto Cavalli’s F/W 2000.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Popculture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Prove They're Couples Goals After Goofing off Together in New Interview

Only a few weeks after they went public with their relationship, Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While discussing the film, the pair managed to put their connection on full display by reenacting some of their stunts from the movie, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The couple even poked fun at their height difference, as they joked about how it affected their ability to pull off a few different stunts.
CELEBRITIES
crfashionbook.com

How Tom Holland and Zendaya Developed Their Couple Style

This summer was the summer of love, from a reconciliation from Bennifer to the origins of the "manic pixie dream boyfriend" with MGK and Megan Fox to the Brooklyn's new it-couple, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Perhaps, a myriad of pairings no one could have predicted (lets not even open the Pandora's box of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson). Summer, also, gave us a couple simmering slowly over the years : Tom Holland and Zendaya.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Tom Holland Was Told He Would Get Spider-Man Role Because He Wasn't Good Looking Enough

The story of how young actor Tom Holland got the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty well documented at this point. However, Holland was recently reminiscing about his time as Spider-Man in a promotional interview for his upcoming threequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he recalled one fun detail of the casting process: being told he wasn't good looking enough to be Marvel's Spider-Man. Yes, the lovable face of Peter Parker known and adored around the world was one that Holland himself was once told – to his face – was too ugly for a mask!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
MOVIES
jammin1057.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Walk First Red Carpet Together as a Couple

Hollywood’s newest “it” couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya are going public about their romance in a big way!. On Sunday (December 5), the couple posed together on the red carpet for the first time since Holland, 25, confirmed their relationship in a November interview with GQ. “One of the downsides...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
PopSugar

OK, Seriously, Is It Possible For Zendaya and Tom Holland to Be Any Cuter Around Each Other?!

Please excuse me while I gush over Zendaya and Tom Holland's appearance on The Graham Norton Show. No matter where these two go, they can't *not* share an adorable moment together. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars stopped by Graham's show on Dec. 3 for their press run, and they were definitely giving us couple vibes! Between discussing the upcoming movie and Zendaya's epic Emmy win, the effortless chemistry the duo share is simply undeniable.
CELEBRITIES
KHQ Right Now

Tom Holland 'emotional' about potential Spider-Man farewell

Tom Holland is "emotional" about potentially saying farewell to Spider-Man. The upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will mark the end of the latest trilogy for the web-slinging superhero and Tom admits he is uncertain whether he and co-stars Zendaya (who is also his girlfriend) and Jacob Batalan will be returning to their roles.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?

Hot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet due to their height difference: He’s 5-foot-8 and she’s 5-foot-10. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau talk about women dating men shorter than themselves. Buteau jokes: “Short men can’t reach everything, but they can reach what they’re supposed to!”Dec. 6, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Holland says Spider-Man comments were ‘misconstrued’

Tom Holland has clarified comments he made about his future in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, saying they were “misconstrued”.The 25-year-old actor, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggested to GQ last month that he was in favour of Marvel developing a Spider-Man film around another character, such as the alternative Spider-Man Miles Morales.“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he said.However, speaking to Extra’s Cheslie Kryst, Holland said that his comments had been “misconstrued” in various media reports.“No one actually speaks the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Is Clarifying Recent Comments About His Future as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is speaking out about recent comments made that he’ll be back as Spider-Man after the upcoming No Way Home. If you missed it, last week it was revealed that a producer on the Spider-Man movies said that they will be making another trilogy and that Tom will return.
MOVIES
E! News

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other During Spider-Man: No Way Home Event

Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference. Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry transcends far beyond the screen!. The Hollywood power couple appeared to only have eyes for each other, as they stepped out in style to attend the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Sunday, Dec. 5. The two, who play love interests in the superhero film, displayed their real-life romance during the event.
CELEBRITIES

