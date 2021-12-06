Stark County Sheriff’s Office provides holiday shopping reminders

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office recently provided a few safety reminders to citizens now the holiday season is in full swing.

Driving tips included parking in a well-lit area when shopping, parking close to destinations and making a note of where the car is parked, not leaving packages or valuables in plain sight in the car, not approaching the car alone if suspicious people are in the area and remembering that traffic is congested and travel may take longer.

Shopping tips include always being aware of surroundings and avoiding carrying large amounts of cash.

ATM tips include using ones located in stores or well-lit locations, shieling the keypad from those standing near you and not throwing away the receipt at the ATM location.

Package delivery tips include shipping packages to work, asking a neighbor to keep an eye on the house and requiring a signature for deliveries.

Tips for children include asking children to stay close while shopping, teaching children to get help from a store clerk if they get separated and never leaving children unoccupied in a store or alone in a car.

For information: 330-430-3800.