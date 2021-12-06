ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County Sheriff’s Office provides holiday shopping reminders

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyU3y_0dFWEbYi00

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office recently provided a few safety reminders to citizens now the holiday season is in full swing.

Driving tips included parking in a well-lit area when shopping, parking close to destinations and making a note of where the car is parked, not leaving packages or valuables in plain sight in the car, not approaching the car alone if suspicious people are in the area and remembering that traffic is congested and travel may take longer.

Shopping tips include always being aware of surroundings and avoiding carrying large amounts of cash.

ATM tips include using ones located in stores or well-lit locations, shieling the keypad from those standing near you and not throwing away the receipt at the ATM location.

Package delivery tips include shipping packages to work, asking a neighbor to keep an eye on the house and requiring a signature for deliveries.

Tips for children include asking children to stay close while shopping, teaching children to get help from a store clerk if they get separated and never leaving children unoccupied in a store or alone in a car.

For information: 330-430-3800.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminders#Holiday Shopping
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

101
Followers
193
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy