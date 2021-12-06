Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Sent to G League

Kuminga has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday. The athletic forward has started to find himself seeing the court more with the Warriors. Kuminga has averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per contest over Golden State's last seven showings. The No. 7 overall pick will most likely get called back up to the Warriors' main roster after seeing additional live-game opportunities with Santa Cruz.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO