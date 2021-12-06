ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Sent to G League

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Windler was assigned to the Cleveland Charge on Monday, Spencer Davies of...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tre Mann dropped a career-high 30 points in G League assignment

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Tre Mann on Tuesday became the 31st player in the NBA G League this season to score at least 30 points in a game. On assignment with OKC Blue, Mann finished with a career-high 30 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals during a 123-111 win over the Agua Caliente Clippers. He went 12-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in 34 minutes of work.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets assign rookie Josh Christopher to G-League affiliate

The Rockets announced Wednesday that they assigned rookie guard Josh Christopher to the team’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Christopher joins fellow rookie and first-round NBA draft pick Usman Garuba, who was assigned to the G League on Nov. 16. Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Christopher would have been sent down sooner if not for an injury to point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who returned in Wednesday’s game against the Bulls.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Moses Moody had game-saving block on assignment in G League

Golden State Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody combined to score 29 points on Friday on assignment with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League. Kuminga produced 12 points, five rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes of work in a 112-110 win over the Ignite. Moody recorded 17 points, five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot, which helped seal the victory for Santa Cruz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Putting up big numbers in G League

Samanic tallied 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and two steals over 34 minutes in Westchester's 108-101 win over Long Island on Tuesday. A former first-round NBA draft pick by the Spurs, Samanic linked up with the Knicks this season and...
NBA
vavel.com

How Is Capitanes CDMX Doing In The NBA G-League?

''I just want us to be competitive.'' Those were Capitanes CDMX General Manager Nick Lagios words when asked about his expectations prior to the start of the 2021 NBA G-League season. Eight games into the Showcase Cup in the Development League and seems like Lagios plans' are going in the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Tre Mann: Leads scoring in G League win

Mann posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-7 3 Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 123-111 victory against the Agua Caliente Clippers. Mann had his best game of the season on Tuesday, shooting well above his season average from the field and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Called down to G League

Kuminga has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday. The athletic forward has started to find himself seeing the court more with the Warriors. Kuminga has averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per contest over Golden State's last seven showings. The No. 7 overall pick will most likely get called back up to the Warriors' main roster after seeing additional live-game opportunities with Santa Cruz.
NBA
NBC Sports

Moody secures Santa Cruz win with blocked shot in G League

There is excitement throughout the entire Warriors organization. From the NBA to the G League, Golden State has a lot to look forward to this season. First-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have seen plenty of action with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season. Prior to the Warriors recalling both rookies from the G League to the NBA Saturday afternoon, Moody ended Friday night's game between the Sea Dubs and the G League Ignite with an impressive game-ending block.
NBA
RealGM

Klay Thompson Assigned To G League For Increased Practice Reps

Klay Thompson's long comeback from injuries continues to take steps in the right direction. The Golden State Warriors have assigned Thompson to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League for some increased practice reps. Thompson has not played in an NBA game since Game 5 the 2019 NBA Finals....
NBA
aseaofblue.com

BJ Boston drops 46 points with Clippers G-League affiliate

Second-round NBA Draft pick Brandon Boston Jr. wasn’t getting much time with the Los Angeles Clippers, so they decided, like many teams do, to assign him to the team’s G-League affiliate, a way for players to get minutes and develop their game. Well, Boston is showing improvements there already, dropping...
NBA
WVNT-TV

WATCH: Deuce McBride posterizes defender in G-League game

Deuce McBride is at it again, this time in the G-League. After scoring his first NBA points Friday night, the Knicks reassigned McBride to their G-League affiliate. In his first game back with Westchester, McBride threw down a highlight reel dunk after a steal. Watch the play from the official...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets recall Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba from G League

The Rockets on Monday recalled Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix from their NBA G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Rockets (3-16), who've won consecutive games, host the Thunder on Monday night at Toyota Center and play five of their next six games at home. The G-League Vipers, who are off to an 8-0 start to the season, do not play again until Dec. 7.
NBA
wvsportsnow.com

McBride, Paige Go Head-to-Head in G-league Battle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a regular season matchup on Monday night between the Maine Celtics and the Westchester Knicks, former WVU guards Miles McBride and Jaysean Paige went up against each other. Both former Mountaineers had great nights. McBride, who played guard for WVU from 2020-21, finished with 28 points,...
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Stock Watch: Who are the stars of the Kings’ G League affiliate?

While the Kingdom was on the edge of its seats watching a third overtime frame of Kings/Lakers basketball, Sacramento’s two-way player Neemias Queta went off for the biggest stat-line of his career in the G League, grabbing 24 blocks, 16 boards 7 blocks and 2 steals. The monster moment is...
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' G League Coach Details Klay Thompson's Role With Team

Sea Dubs coach explains what Klay will be doing in G League originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson is on the court playing basketball once again as he nears his long-awaited return to the Warriors. Until he returns to game action, whenever that might be, Thompson is currently...
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Knicks rookie Miles McBride continues to impress in G League

New York Knicks rookie point guard Miles McBride had another solid game in his second G League assignment. But it was not enough as the Westchester Knicks fell short against the Maine Celtics, 110-100, Monday night at Webster Bank Arena. McBride finished with a G League career-high 28 points highlighted...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Goes to G League

The Bucks assigned Nwora to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Nwora is expected to remain with the Herd just for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward has held down a rotation spot for most of the season, but his opportunities have waned of late while the Bucks have gotten healthier. Nwora played just five minutes in the Bucks' most recent game Sunday in Indiana.
NBA
NBC Sports

Sea Dubs coach explains what Klay will be doing in G League

Klay Thompson is on the court playing basketball once again as he nears his long-awaited return to the Warriors. Until he returns to game action, whenever that might be, Thompson is currently working with the Warriors G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he will be practicing and scrimmaging.
NBA

