Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Ruled out Monday

Penny (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's game at Washington, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Between injuries and poor performance, Penny has been in and out of the lineup all year, suiting up for Weeks 1, 7, 8 and 11. He's yet to see a target this season and hasn't taken more than seven carries in a game, but he did have an 18-yard scamper last week before exiting early with the hamstring injury in an eventual 23-13 loss to Arizona. With passing-down specialist Travis Homer (calf) also out this week, Seattle is down to Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas as the healthy backs on the active roster, pending potential practice-squad additions.
