Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Ruled out Monday

Howard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Howard kept a role even with Miles Sanders returning from IR last week, but the 27-year-old then suffered a knee sprain and missed the second half of a 40-29 win over the Saints. Sanders and Boston Scott were close to 50-50 in terms of snaps after halftime, while Kenneth Gainwell was a healthy scratch for the first time all year. Gainwell may be back in the lineup this week, but Sanders is the safest bet for carries and touches, followed by Giant slayer Scott. Howard's next chance to play will be Week 13 at the Jets, with the Eagles then heading on bye Week 14.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO