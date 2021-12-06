ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Ruled out Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wade (calf) has been ruled out Monday against the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (tailbone) ruled out Monday for Heat versus Nuggets

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler injured his tailbone on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls and it will keep him out for at least one game. The Heat will also be without Tyler Herro (soreness), so look for Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson to shoulder more of the offensive load. There will also be additional minutes for Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus. This will be the first time this season that Butler and Herro are both inactive for the same game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (knee) ruled out Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. McDermott will pick up a fourth straight absence. Keita Bates-Diop figures to draw another start in place of McDermott. He is averaging a modest 18.5 minutes over the last three games. numberFire's models...
NBA
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Monday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams is dealing with a sprained right ankle, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action for monday night's tilt. Expect more minutes for Aaron Wiggins and Aleksej Pokusevski in his absence.
NBA
Dean Wade
LSUSports.net

Will Wade Radio Show to Debut Monday at 7 p.m.

BATON ROUGE – The Will Wade Radio Show makes its 2021-22 season debut Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. CT on the LSU Sports Radio Network live from TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway. The free-flowing hour of basketball conversation with host Chris Blair, the Voice of the Tigers, airs...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Ruled out Monday

Ntilikina (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Ntilikina will miss a third consecutive game due to a right calf injury. Trey Burke should continue to see additional work Monday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jordan Howard: Ruled out

Howard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Howard kept a role even with Miles Sanders returning from IR last week, but the 27-year-old then suffered a knee sprain and missed the second half of a 40-29 win over the Saints. Sanders and Boston Scott were close to 50-50 in terms of snaps after halftime, while Kenneth Gainwell was a healthy scratch for the first time all year. Gainwell may be back in the lineup this week, but Sanders is the safest bet for carries and touches, followed by Giant slayer Scott. Howard's next chance to play will be Week 13 at the Jets, with the Eagles then heading on bye Week 14.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Udoka Azubuike: Ruled out Monday

Azubuike (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's G League game against Agua Caliente. Azubuike sustained an ankle injury in Friday's loss to Stockton and will remain sidelined Monday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavaliers-Mavericks: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Monday, November 29th)

Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app. Collin Sexton (Out For Season – Knee): Sexton underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBA
numberfire.com

Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) ruled out Monday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cauley-Stein is a new addition to the injury report. Dwight Powell will likely draw the start at center on Monday night and there will be a few more minutes available for Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic.
NBA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Out for Monday

Penny (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's game at Washington, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Between injuries and poor performance, Penny has been in and out of the lineup all year, suiting up for Weeks 1, 7, 8 and 11. He's yet to see a target this season and hasn't taken more than seven carries in a game, but he did have an 18-yard scamper last week before exiting early with the hamstring injury in an eventual 23-13 loss to Arizona. With passing-down specialist Travis Homer (calf) also out this week, Seattle is down to Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas as the healthy backs on the active roster, pending potential practice-squad additions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Magic's Cole Anthony: Ruled out Monday

Anthony (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers. Anthony will be sidelined for a sixth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sprained right ankle. Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris should continue to start in the backcourt, while R.J. Hampton and Terrence Ross (back) will also be in line for additional work.
NBA
NBA
numberfire.com

Dean Wade (calf) officially ruled out for Cleveland Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Half an hour after scheduled tipoff, the Cavaliers finally gave an update on Wade's status after he was listed questionable. He will sit out due to a left calf strain. Lamar Stevens, meanwhile, has been given the green light to play.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (soreness) ruled out for Heat again Monday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (soreness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Herro is headed for a second straight absence. Jimmy Butler (tailbone) is still questionable, so Kyle Lowry could see a surge in ball-handling opportunities Monday night if Herro and Butler are both out. There will be more minutes available off the bench for Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent.
NBA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels (illness) ruled out on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. McDaniels will not active after Minnesota's forward came down with a recent illness. Expect Naz Reid to see more minutes off the bench against a Pacers' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Reid's Monday...
NBA
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green (elbow) ruled out Monday for Nuggets in Miami

Denver Nuggets power forward JaMychal Green (elbow) is out for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Green started in place of Nikola Jokic (wrist) for the last three games. Jokic is returning from his absence on Monday and now Green is inactive. Jeff Green will not be as active on offense down low for Denver and there will likely be fewer opportunities for Aaron Gordon and Will Barton.
NBA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Jacob Bryson: Out Monday

Bryson (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Monday's tilt with Seattle, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Bryson was on the ice for warmups but left before taking line rushes. Monday will be his first missed game of the season and he'll be replaced by Will Butcher. An update on his status should be available before Thursday's matchup with the Panthers.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Chris Wideman: Out Monday

Wideman (undisclosed) will not play Monday against Vancouver. Wideman will miss his second straight game and it's still unclear what he's dealing with. He has eight points and 22 PIM through 17 games this season.
HOCKEY
Miami Herald

Latest on who’s in and who’s out for Monday’s Heat-Nuggets game: Herro, Butler ruled out

The Miami Heat will be without two of its top players in Monday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets at FTX Arena. Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler (tail bone contusion) and sixth man extraordinaire Tyler Herro (overall body soreness) were listed as questionable, but they were both ruled out for Monday’s contest just a few hours before tipoff.
NBA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Myles Turner (illness) ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (illness) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turner will sit out on Monday night after Indiana's center came down with an illness. Expect Goga Bitadze to play an increased role against a Minnesota team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
NBA

