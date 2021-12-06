ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The costume designers for 'And Just Like That' say they ignored the trope that women should dress their age

By Erin McDowell
 2 days ago
"And Just Like That" will see Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles alongside Parker. James Devaney/GC Images

Ahead of the "Sex and the City" reboot premiere this week, fans can't wait to see what main characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes will be wearing 11 years after the second movie.

Speaking to Insider, the costume designers for "And Just Like That..." said the main characters' style choices stay true to who they've always been.

"A big question we're being asked is how the characters' style has evolved," costume designer Molly Rogers, who previously worked on the "Sex and The City" series, told Insider.

"I don't think they changed," she said. "Their lives have changed and grown, but they know what works. You know what fabrics you like, what you look good in. It was just meeting new people and new designers."

"Carrie dresses for herself. She has her own style," co-costume designer Danny Santiago, who worked on both of the "Sex and the City" films, told Insider. "She doesn't try to dress out of a magazine, she dresses for what she feels is right for her and what she enjoys wearing."

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the film set of the "And Just Like That" series on July 13, 2021. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The designers avoided the 'dressing your age' trope

The reboot follows Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to an August press release.

Rogers and Santiago said they avoided the idea that the characters should "dress their age" when designing the costumes for the show, leaning into the idea that these women are just as stylish now as they were over a decade ago.

"It wasn't about age, at all, to us," Rogers said. "I never saw numbers. We just read the script, noted what was happening in the story, and went with it."

Sarah Jessica Parker has hit back at 'misogynist chatter' over how the cast has aged

Rogers and Santiago commended Sarah Jessica Parker's reflections on aging in the public eye in her recent Vogue cover story, saying she "hit the bulls-eye." In the interview, Parker called out "misogynist chatter" over the castmembers' appearances that would never be directed at men.

"It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," Parker said. "I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"

Rogers called the comments "so poignant and true," adding: "We're interested in their lives, not if they can still handle a high heel."

"And Just Like That..." premieres on HBO Max on December 9. The 10-episode series is described as a "second chapter" of the show, which aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons. The cast also appeared in two features films.

