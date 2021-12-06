ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The SEC is reportedly investigating Tesla over risks of its solar panels catching fire

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4Kad_0dFWEH6I00
Tesla solar panels on top of a hospital roof in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
  • Tesla is in hot water with the SEC over its solar panel business, Reuters reported Monday.
  • The regulator is looking into claims that Tesla witheld information about the fire risks of its panels.
  • Walmart sued Tesla in 2019 over solar panel fires on its rooftops.

Tesla is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over claims that it did not adequately inform shareholders and the public about the potential for its solar panels to catch fire, Reuters reported Monday.

The investigation is the result of a 2019 whistleblower complaint by Steven Henkes, a former Tesla field quality manager who alleged that the company withheld information about its solar panels' safety and fire risks. Henkes is also suing Tesla, alleging that it fired him in retaliation for sounding the alarm over safety concerns.

The SEC confirmed its probe into Tesla in a response to a public information request from Henkes that was confirmed by Reuters.

"We have confirmed with Division of Enforcement staff that the investigation from which you seek records is still active and ongoing," the SEC said, per the outlet.

Shares of Tesla fell roughly 4% on Monday morning, before rebounding later in the day.

In an email to Insider, a spokesperson for the SEC said the agency "does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation."

Tesla did not return a request for comment.

Henkes claims that Tesla failed to warn customers that defective electrical connections in its solar panels could result in fires. While Tesla told customers they needed to repair their systems, it didn't specifically note the fire risks or tell regulators about the issues, Henkes says. Tesla's solar panels have been installed at more than 60,000 homes and at over 500 commercial and government buildings, according to Henkes' lawsuit.

In 2019, Walmart sued Tesla after several stores equipped with the latter's solar panels caught fire. It alleged that the fires were the result of "gross negligence" on Tesla's part, but the suit was later settled outside of court. In March, CNBC broke the news that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into the fire risks of Tesla's solar systems.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November -CPCA

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November, including 21,127 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday. Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Regulators Scold Tesla For Allowing Video Games While Driving

The U.S. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a message for Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) CEO Elon Musk: eyes on the road, pal!. A recent software update from the auto manufacturer allows drivers to play three different video games while the vehicle is moving. In an unsurprising move, this has raised safety concerns, according to Bloomberg.
VIDEO GAMES
CleanTechnica

It’s Extremely Rare For Teslas To Spontaneously Catch On Fire

I recently wrote about a homeowner of a condo in Colorado who was told by their condo association that due to the “constant fire hazards” around EVs, they are banning EVs from being parked in their parking garages. The idea of having your car suddenly catch on fire...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Solar Panels#Reuters#Division Of Enforcement
Street.Com

BofA Explains Neutral Rating for Tesla, Buy for Rivian, Lucid

Bank of America offered explanations Wednesday for its ratings on electric vehicles, which include neutral for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and buy for both Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report. As for Tesla, it’s...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla is on track to produce 600,000 electric cars in China annually

For the last three months, Tesla has maintained an impressive output of over 50,000 electric cars a month in China, showing that Gigafactory Shanghai could potentially reach an annual capacity of 600,000 electric cars. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) released November statistics today and confirmed that Tesla sold 52,859...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Bloomberg: Apple loses even more engineers from its car project team

The Apple Car is still far from being announced, but rumors about it keep circulating on the web. This time, Bloomberg reports that Apple has lost another three engineers from its car project, who recently left the company to join startups. One of the engineers who has left the Apple...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
utilitydive.com

SEC probe of Tesla over solar roof fires could have limited impact, analyst says

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla over a failure to disclose a fire risk associated with defects to its solar panels, according to a report from Reuters. The investigation follows a whistleblower complaint from former field quality manager Steven Henkes, who alleged in 2019 that Tesla did...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Electric car, SEC offensive: investigates Tesla (solar panels) and the Ipo Lucid

The Omicron effect on the markets was not enough. Nor did the Fed’s swerve that had weighed, at the end of last week, especially on technology. Tesla in the last three sessions had lost 11%. Let’s also consider the sale of 10% of the shares announced by the CEO Elon Musk, after a now famous Twitter poll that ended up in the eye of the storm, even by the market authorities. Well, that’s not all. Yesterday, the SEC opened an investigation into the Palo Alto company, famous for its electric cars, but also for Musk’s own ambitions for Martian conquests.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Tanks After News of SEC Probe

Shares for electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) saw sharp declines on the morning of Dec. 6 upon news of a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC investigation was prompted by a whistleblower complaint filed by a former employee alleging improper business practices with regard to informing customers about the fire hazards from its solar panels.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elon Musk: CEO Is a ‘Made-Up Title,' So He's Tesla's ‘Technoking' Instead

Elon Musk is the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX — but if you ask him, his role as chief executive is essentially just "a made-up title." That's the somewhat philosophical reply Musk offered at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on Monday, when asked whether he'd consider stepping into another role at Tesla in the coming years. The only consequential titles at a large company, Musk responded, are "president, secretary and treasurer," because those positions are required for Internal Revenue Service paperwork.
BUSINESS
Design Taxi

Tesla Under Investigation (Again) For Potentially Defective Solar Panels

It’s recently been revealed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened an investigation into Tesla, this time after a former employee claimed the firm failed to disclose fire risks about its solar panel systems. News of yet another inquiry doesn’t bode well for Elon Musk’s company, considering...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

SEC probes Tesla on whistleblower's claims about solar panel defects

Tesla is under regulatory investigation after a whistleblower alleged the company failed to properly disclose fire risks associated with solar panel defects. The investigation raises regulatory pressure on the world's most valuable automaker, which already faces a federal safety probe into accidents involving its driver assistant systems. Concerns about fires from Tesla solar systems have been published previously, but this is the first report of investigation by the securities regulator.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

SEC Investigation Into Tesla Is Not What You Think

There's a headline recently that Tesla is under investigation by the SEC. What's going on here and is this a big problem for Tesla? We'll show you what's going on and why it isn't what you think. With the news that Tesla is under investigation by the SEC (Security and...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Lucid Motors subpoenaed by the SEC. Shares plunge

Upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors disclosed Monday it has received a subpoena from the SEC, sending its shares plunging 10% in early trading. The company said the probe “appears to concern” the SPAC deal that took it public earlier this year, along with “certain projections and statements.”. Lucid raised...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

320K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy