Dave Hyde: Mario Cristobal comes home, thanks to Miami Hurricanes’ new money and new, bold-but-awkward era

On Monday morning, as the University of Miami announced Manny Diaz’s firing, their new football coach, Mario Cristobal, stood on the opposite coast telling Oregon players he was going home .

That’s the way to frame this, too. A big, bold and, yes, often awkward — awkwardly choreographed, awkwardly executed — plan by the school’s new, deep-pocketed power structure put Miami back on the college-football map in a manner its play hasn’t in years.

Miami didn’t just come at Cristobal with the idea of home, though. That lure was a given for the Cuban-American kid still in him at 51. He flew across the country a week ago to spend a few hours with his sick mother.

But the Miami native, the Miami Christopher Columbus High alum, the former University of Miami offensive tackle and offensive line coach, didn’t turn down a 10-year, $85 million contract offer from a nationally secure program like Oregon just to return home.

There were promises that made it happen, promises that showed new money and a new era, different from the one that helped deliver years of mediocre football.

There was, first of all, Miami’s contract offer to Cristobal, similar to the one he didn’t sign at Oregon. Ten years, $80 million. Such money was never considered to be in Miami’s reach until now.

The old joke at Miami football banquets had the coach looking out and saying: “I see the same, rich boosters year after year. And how do I know they’re rich?”

Comedic pause.

“Because they don’t donate any money.”

But now? The checks written Monday were staggering by Miami standards: $8 million to buy out Diaz, $9 million to buy out Cristobal from Oregon and $8 million a year to pay Cristobal. Even a long-time Miami insider, former coach Jimmy Johnson, is surprised.

“From my days at the University of Miami, we always knew we weren’t going to have comparable facilities to our opponents,’' he said. “We accepted that. But my selling point was we win.”

Now that changes. Johnson expressed disappointment for Diaz — “It’s a tough business” — with equal hope for his former recruit, offensive tackle in Cristobal. Johnson coached Cristobal’s brother, Lou, but left for Dallas the year Mario arrived on caompus. Johnson, though, talked up Cristobal to former Athletic Director Blake James during a previous head coach search.

“The whole family is a great,’' he said. “Very enthusiastic, very energetic — that’s one reason Mario is renowned as an outstanding recruiter.”

It started with a change at the top. The hands-off philosophy from President Julio Frenk switched to hands-fully-on after loud criticism of his methods this fall. Frenk’s aids, chief-of-staff Rudy Fernandez and Joe Echevarria, interviewed candidates and again, opened the money valve.

That’s why UM is talking with a top athletic director like Clemson’s Dan Radakovich, offering to more than double his $800,000 salary. Along with Cristobal, he’d offer a top business mind and big-time facelift of the athletic department.

There’s also renewed momentum for the old issue of a new stadium, perhaps in Coral Gables.

“That’s got me almost as excited as the hiring of Mario,’' Johnson said.

The thick wallets behind Cristobal’s hiring are behind this idea, too: Miami lawyer John Ruiz, businessman Manny Kadre and the Mas brothers, Jorge and Jose.

One of these new-wave decision-makers, Board of Trustees member Marcus Lemonis tweeted repeatedly in recent urging fans to, “Trust the Process.”

Miami’s process has changed from measured mediocrity of past years. This was like Lemonis on his business show, “The Profit,” where he tells troubled entrepreneurs how to turn around their company.

Spend for a big-time coach? Check.

Hire a proven athletic director? Check.

Get a stadium for this school? Write the check here, too. But that step still has a long ways to go.

This was a don’t-look-at-the-delivery-look-at-the-baby move. The baby suggests bold and revamped thinking at Miami that shows a new era has arrived, backed by new money.

The delivery of Cristobal was a bit wobbly. It showed a split inside Miami between the old Board of Trustees who thought they were in charge and new powers who actually made decisions.

It involved a questionable decision to allow Diaz continue recruiting for the school — actually having him represent himself as coach to high school players until the day before he was fired. He was scheduled to be in Danville, California that day. That’s how deep into weird this shaky execution went.

That’s different than this sudden sympathy for Diaz. He didn’t have to recruit. He could have sat out this past week. He knows how big-time college football works, as he left his UM defensive coordinator job to take the Temple head coaching job for two weeks — before returning to Miami as head coach.

Diaz was told he’d still have the job if Cristobal didn’t take it and decided to go out recruiting to save a class, if he was still the coach. That’s all kinds of odd. But you can say Miami played this all wrong by letting Diaz recruit without coating Diaz with thick layers of sympathy.

Here’s something worse: Two people feel they were not just offered the Miami athletic director’s job but were told they had it — it was their job, a prominent school official told each of them. Neither has heard from the school for days. Huh?

So the script was messy. But the end result? Miami got what who it wanted — the exact coach it passed over its previous two hires when he was looking for a job like this.

Miami evidently lacked the vision then. It paid for that. Paid in terms of mediocre football. Paid to get Cristobal back home, too.

Home is why he’s at Miami, too. Home is what he missed. The new-era money from a new-brand Miami just allowed home to be the difference.