ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dave Hyde: Mario Cristobal comes home, thanks to Miami Hurricanes’ new money and new, bold-but-awkward era

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

On Monday morning, as the University of Miami announced Manny Diaz’s firing, their new football coach, Mario Cristobal, stood on the opposite coast telling Oregon players he was going home .

That’s the way to frame this, too. A big, bold and, yes, often awkward — awkwardly choreographed, awkwardly executed — plan by the school’s new, deep-pocketed power structure put Miami back on the college-football map in a manner its play hasn’t in years.

Miami didn’t just come at Cristobal with the idea of home, though. That lure was a given for the Cuban-American kid still in him at 51. He flew across the country a week ago to spend a few hours with his sick mother.

But the Miami native, the Miami Christopher Columbus High alum, the former University of Miami offensive tackle and offensive line coach, didn’t turn down a 10-year, $85 million contract offer from a nationally secure program like Oregon just to return home.

There were promises that made it happen, promises that showed new money and a new era, different from the one that helped deliver years of mediocre football.

There was, first of all, Miami’s contract offer to Cristobal, similar to the one he didn’t sign at Oregon. Ten years, $80 million. Such money was never considered to be in Miami’s reach until now.

The old joke at Miami football banquets had the coach looking out and saying: “I see the same, rich boosters year after year. And how do I know they’re rich?”

Comedic pause.

“Because they don’t donate any money.”

But now? The checks written Monday were staggering by Miami standards: $8 million to buy out Diaz, $9 million to buy out Cristobal from Oregon and $8 million a year to pay Cristobal. Even a long-time Miami insider, former coach Jimmy Johnson, is surprised.

“From my days at the University of Miami, we always knew we weren’t going to have comparable facilities to our opponents,’' he said. “We accepted that. But my selling point was we win.”

Now that changes. Johnson expressed disappointment for Diaz — “It’s a tough business” — with equal hope for his former recruit, offensive tackle in Cristobal. Johnson coached Cristobal’s brother, Lou, but left for Dallas the year Mario arrived on caompus. Johnson, though, talked up Cristobal to former Athletic Director Blake James during a previous head coach search.

“The whole family is a great,’' he said. “Very enthusiastic, very energetic — that’s one reason Mario is renowned as an outstanding recruiter.”

It started with a change at the top. The hands-off philosophy from President Julio Frenk switched to hands-fully-on after loud criticism of his methods this fall. Frenk’s aids, chief-of-staff Rudy Fernandez and Joe Echevarria, interviewed candidates and again, opened the money valve.

That’s why UM is talking with a top athletic director like Clemson’s Dan Radakovich, offering to more than double his $800,000 salary. Along with Cristobal, he’d offer a top business mind and big-time facelift of the athletic department.

There’s also renewed momentum for the old issue of a new stadium, perhaps in Coral Gables.

“That’s got me almost as excited as the hiring of Mario,’' Johnson said.

The thick wallets behind Cristobal’s hiring are behind this idea, too: Miami lawyer John Ruiz, businessman Manny Kadre and the Mas brothers, Jorge and Jose.

One of these new-wave decision-makers, Board of Trustees member Marcus Lemonis tweeted repeatedly in recent urging fans to, “Trust the Process.”

Miami’s process has changed from measured mediocrity of past years. This was like Lemonis on his business show, “The Profit,” where he tells troubled entrepreneurs how to turn around their company.

Spend for a big-time coach? Check.

Hire a proven athletic director? Check.

Get a stadium for this school? Write the check here, too. But that step still has a long ways to go.

This was a don’t-look-at-the-delivery-look-at-the-baby move. The baby suggests bold and revamped thinking at Miami that shows a new era has arrived, backed by new money.

The delivery of Cristobal was a bit wobbly. It showed a split inside Miami between the old Board of Trustees who thought they were in charge and new powers who actually made decisions.

It involved a questionable decision to allow Diaz continue recruiting for the school — actually having him represent himself as coach to high school players until the day before he was fired. He was scheduled to be in Danville, California that day. That’s how deep into weird this shaky execution went.

That’s different than this sudden sympathy for Diaz. He didn’t have to recruit. He could have sat out this past week. He knows how big-time college football works, as he left his UM defensive coordinator job to take the Temple head coaching job for two weeks — before returning to Miami as head coach.

Diaz was told he’d still have the job if Cristobal didn’t take it and decided to go out recruiting to save a class, if he was still the coach. That’s all kinds of odd. But you can say Miami played this all wrong by letting Diaz recruit without coating Diaz with thick layers of sympathy.

Here’s something worse: Two people feel they were not just offered the Miami athletic director’s job but were told they had it — it was their job, a prominent school official told each of them. Neither has heard from the school for days. Huh?

So the script was messy. But the end result? Miami got what who it wanted — the exact coach it passed over its previous two hires when he was looking for a job like this.

Miami evidently lacked the vision then. It paid for that. Paid in terms of mediocre football. Paid to get Cristobal back home, too.

Home is why he’s at Miami, too. Home is what he missed. The new-era money from a new-brand Miami just allowed home to be the difference.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsbug.info

Dave Hyde: Decisions, decisions — Miami Hurricanes need to start making some big ones

For years, the Miami Hurricanes have looked like the definition of planned mediocrity in athletics. Now you’re seeing the why. Every day that goes forward without a decision on an athletic director, much less the more time-tied one of football coach, Miami offers a hesitant, even timid, look from its ivory tower of administrators into the real world.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes job discussion sparks skepticism from analysts

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being pursued by Miami for the same position, but as of now, the Hurricanes are in the process of hiring a new athletic director and Manny Diaz is still employed as the leader of the football program. Cristobal was asked after Friday night's lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game about the Miami speculation and denied any definitives.
MIAMI, FL
mix929.com

Miami introduces new coach Mario Cristobal

Miami introduced Mario Cristobal on Tuesday, capping a whirlwind and controversial courtship to begin the new head coach’s tenure in Coral Gables, Fla. “I’m honored and humbled. Words can’t describe,” Cristobal said. “This is strong. This hits as hard as it can hit. What an honor. … My god, what an honor.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
247Sports

Mario Cristobal reportedly leaving Oregon for Miami

Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon for Miami, according to a report Monday morning by Matt Zenitz. The report said that Cristobal informed the team during a meeting — DuckTerritory's Matt Prehm reported that the team was in a 7:45 a.m. PT meeting with Cristobal. The Ducks head football coach has...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Mario Cristobal to Miami: Hurricanes getting a battle-tested recruiter who could change the game

Mario Cristobal is heading home. The Cuban-American, who won two national titles at Miami while playing for the Hurricanes, is set to become the program’s next head coach according to multiple reports. It’s a monumental get for Miami and one that will have major recruiting implications not only in the Sunshine State, but across the country with the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away.
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

Miami welcomes home Mario Cristobal as football head coach

Mario Cristobal is coming home to Miami. Cristobal, who helped lead the University of Miami to two national championships in 1989 and 1991 as a standout offensive lineman, has been named the University’s 26th football head coach, President Julio Frenk announced today. One of college football’s most highly regarded coaches,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Radakovich
Person
Marcus Lemonis
Person
Julio Frenk
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Bay News 9

Miami Hurricanes hire Mario Cristobal to replace Manny Diaz as football coach

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mario Cristobal is going home. Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous to Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

It is time for Miami to bring Mario Cristobal home

Over the past 20 years, the Hurricanes have descended from a program that was at the top of the sport to a program that has mired in mediocrity. The reason for the program’s cycle of middling results isn’t complicated at all: Miami has been extraordinarily bad at hiring head coaches that weren’t cut out for the job in some form or fashion.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The University Of Miami#Cuban
Sherwood Gazette

Evanson: Cristobal is gone, but are the Ducks? We'll see

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the school in a bad position at a very bad time, which is an even worse break for the U of O.The thud you heard this past Monday morning was Oregon Ducks fans' jaws collectively hitting the floor as now former football coach Mario Cristobal announced his departure for the University of Miami. That was likely followed by a fist hitting their desk or breakfast table, some sort of profanity, then a rationalization to ease what could only be described as the type of pain only true sports fanatics can understand. College football is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami is expected to hire Mario Cristobal and Oregon fans are calling for Chip Kelly to come back

With thanks to an upsetting reallocation of financial resources, Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal is expected to take over for the Miami Hurricanes. That also means Manny Diaz is out at the University of Miami. As a consequence of the game of musical chairs played by collegiate athletic departments, the University of Oregon will soon have to hire its fourth football coach since Chip Kelly left the program for a brief tenure in the NFL starting in 2012.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Scarlet Nation

The first five recruits new Miami coach Mario Cristobal should call

Manny Diaz is out in Miami and Mario Cristobal is reportedly taking the job. Here are the first five prospects Cristobal should call to get in the Hurricanes’ recruiting class. The five-star offensive lineman lives close to Miami’s campus and the Hurricanes were under serious consideration throughout the last few...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Jimmy Johnson: Mario Cristobal 'brings a pedigree' to Miami Hurricanes job

The Miami Hurricanes became the latest team to join in on the college football coaching carousel Monday, firing third-year head coach Manny Diaz and hiring Oregon's Mario Cristobal. The move sparked plenty of reaction around the country and from notable people associated with Miami. Legendary former Miami head coach Jimmy Johnson was one of those notable names that reacted to the news.
MIAMI, FL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Miami Hurricanes fires Manny Díaz as Mario Cristobal speculation lingers

The Miami (Florida) Hurricanes have fired head football coach Manny Díaz on Monday. He led the program for the last three seasons. The 47-year-old Miami native took over the program before the 2019 season. He took over for former head coach Mark Richt. Díaz guided the program to a 21-15...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy