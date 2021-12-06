State semifinals top performers: Zion Turner leads St. Thomas to fourth straight title game

St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner looks to pass against Western on Sept. 24. Turner helped lead the Raiders to the Class 7A title game. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner has made the state championship game all three years he has been the Raiders’ starter. He helped clinch St. Thomas’ spot in a 45-7 win over Gainesville Buchholz in the Class 7A state semifinals on Friday.

The senior quarterback completed 12 of 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He also ran for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Here are some more top performers from Broward County’s three state semifinalists:

Dylan Rizk | Cardinal Gibbons

Rizk, a junior quarterback, completed 12 of 15 passes for 123 yards and a score in the Chiefs’ 36-18 win over St. Petersburg Lakewood in the Class 4A state semifinals. Rizk also ran for 59 yards and a score.

Jamaal Johnson | Chaminade-Madonna

Johnson, a UCF commit, had two sacks in the Lions’ 38-3 win over Tallahassee Florida State University High in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Anthony Hankerson | St. Thomas Aquinas

The Raiders’ senior running back had eight carries for 43 yards and three touchdowns in St. Thomas’ win.

Kamari Moulton | Cardinal Gibbons

Moulton was the Chiefs’ leading rusher, carrying the ball 19 times for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns in their win over Lakewood.

Davion Gause | Chaminade-Madonna

Gause, a sophomore running back, had 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the Lions’ win.

Xavier Terrell | St. Thomas Aquinas

Terrell, a junior running back, had five carries for 106 yards in the Raiders’ win.

Elisha Edwards | Cardinal Gibbons

Edwards, a senior wide receiver, had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ win.

Cedrick Bailey | Chaminade-Madonna

Bailey, a sophomore quarterback, completed 11 of 17 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Chaminade’s win. He also had 12 yards on the ground and scored a rushing touchdown.

Khalil Hunter | St. Thomas Aquinas

Hunter, a senior linebacker, had three tackles and a sack in the Raiders’ win over Buchholz.

Tray Brown | Cardinal Gibbons

Brown, a senior linebacker and Coastal Carolina commit, had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in Cardinal Gibbons’ win.

Jeremiah Smith | Chaminade-Madonna

Smith, a sophomore wide receiver, had five catches for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Chaminade’s win over Florida High.

Earl Kulp | St. Thomas Aquinas

Kulp, a sophomore defensive back, had a tackle and an interception as St. Thomas held the Bobcats to seven points.

Greg Otten | Cardinal Gibbons

Otten had three tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as the Chiefs beat Lakewood.

Tre Disdom | Cardinal Gibbons

Disdom, a junior defensive back, had two tackles and a pick in Cardinal Gibbons’ win.