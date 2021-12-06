ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham, pepperoni products recalled over Listeria concerns

By WMAR STAFF
 2 days ago
Alexander & Hornung is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products over concerns it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a release by the U.S. Department of agriculture.

The products subject to recall have these associated dates and labels .

Each has the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company was the first to report the problem to the USDA.

Thus far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming these meats.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can potentially cause serious infection, especially to older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Higher-risk individual experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food ,should seek medical care.

Anyone purchasing these products are urged not to consume them, and either throw away or return to the store where bought.

