ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An area of low pressure will be moving into the Great Lakes for tonight and Sunday. This is being watched very carefully by the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists because of the potential for accumulating snow. The total amount of snowfall should be small, but there is some concern because of the busy travel day due to the holiday. We should emphasize that this is not a significant “weather maker”, but it will be enough to produce some area-wide snow showers with additional lake snow Sunday night with the potential for slippery roadways for the end of the weekend. In any event, we should prepare for several days of below-average temperatures and wintry conditions.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO