Farmers Bank & Trust to Host Community Coffee

FAIRFIELD — The Solano Land Trust will open two sites Saturday for the community to experience the great outdoors. A nature hike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space: Participants will have a chance to explore the hills between Suisun Valley and Green Valley and to see sweeping views of Solano County and beyond. Enjoy walking through the oak woodlands as the leaves are changing, and climb the hills to reach vistas of Solano County you won’t find anywhere else. The hike is classified as moderate to strenuous and covers 4 to 6 miles. The hike will be canceled if it’s raining. Meet at the big red “Ice House” building at the corner of Rockville and Suisun Valley roads. Advance registration is required. Register through the Solano Land Trust’s website at https://solanolandtrust.org/. Select the Events tab and look for this event.

