JEA CEO looks back at first year, talks about plans for the future

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Yesterday’s CEO Daily focused on Carol Tomé—a former CFO (Home Depot) who has already doubled her company’s market value as a new CEO (UPS). But a new study suggests Tomé may be the exception. Spencer Stuart looked at the performance of 1,300 CEOs since the turn of the millennium and found that ex-CFOs generally underperform. The study found that 85% of CEOs fell into one of four categories—former CFO, former COO, former divisional CEO, and “leapfrog” leaders who came from below the second layer of management. The conclusion: “Leapfrog” leaders were the most likely—41.2%—to rank in the top quartile of CEOs for performance. Ex-CFOs were the least likely—7.9%.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO