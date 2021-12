I have a drive that has failed but I cannot tell which slot it is in. I have the LSI 9207 HBA so the blink LED feature does not work. You are not going to like my answer... I use the exact same cards. All nodes have direct card-to-cable-to-single slot connections (no SAS-expander in between). Port 0 on each cable is always connected to slot 0 in the chassis. Port 1 goes to slot 1 and so on and so on.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 HOURS AGO