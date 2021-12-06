Officials ID victim of fatal Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim o f a shooting Sunday morning was on a work visa from Mexico, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Diego Rodrigo Arias Santana, 32, died at the scene of the shooting, which happened on Waccamaw Boulevard. When police arrived, they found him halfway in his vehicle, and security guards were giving him first aid, according to an incident report.

Horry County Police Department are investigating.

