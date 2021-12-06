ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman's introductory press conference here

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Marcus Freeman is officially the 30th head football coach in Notre Dame history as the University announced on Friday. On Monday he meets the media for the very first time as head coach in an event that will be hosted by legendary Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn.

Also in attendance will be University president Fr. John Jenkins and athletic director Jack Swarbrick. To view the press conference live simply click play on the link below:

Freeman will make his head coaching debut for Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day as the Irish look for their first major bowl victory since January of 1994. Notre Dame will be squaring off with Oklahoma State for the first time in program history in that game.

