ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Gunn Confirms Survival of One Suicide Squad Character

By Margarita Rances
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after the release of The Suicide Squad, fans have built many theories along the way after what ensued in the movie and one of those is the survival of one character from the fatal explosion that killed most of the team in the first few minutes of the film. Finally,...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Uninterested in the Joker

James Gunn won't be clowning around with the Joker. The Suicide Squad director benched Suicide Squad's Joker (Jared Leto) when recruiting a new squad of expendable supervillains under the thumb of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), including Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and the Joker's emancipated ex Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). In a new interview, the writer-director behind The Suicide Squad and the upcoming HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker reveals why he's uninterested in another adaptation of the Joker and more interested in super-zeroes like King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone) and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian).
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Zachary Levi Credits His GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Audition With James Gunn For Getting Him His Audition For SHAZAM!

Zachary Levi is one of the rare actors who has crossed over between Marvel and DC, having played the small role of Fandral in two of the Thor movies, and of course starring as Shazam! in the first film and its upcoming sequel. But before the role of Shazam came along after he almost landed a much bigger MCU role in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy.
MOVIES
asapland.com

“I made an incredible movie that freaked out the executives.” David Ayer talks about his ‘Suicide Squad’ montage

These days there is a lot of talk about alternative montages on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, so it is inevitable to remember the case of ‘Suicide Squad’. David Yesterday, its director, has been making it clear for some time that he would like his version of the film to see the light of day, something that Warner recently ruled out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movies

With Spider-Man: No Way Home mere weeks away from hitting theaters, many folks are reminiscing about past Spider-Man movies. This is especially true considering the many connections the upcoming movie has to previous films. Earlier this month, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed the current Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be facing off with lots of former franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. This has prompted many folks to take to the Internet to share their Spider-Man movie rankings, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn joined in the on the fun.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
James Gunn
cosmicbook.news

James Gunn and John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Trailer Is Here For HBO Max

HBO Max has released the full trailer and poster for the Peacemaker series starring John Cena from James Gunn who directed The Suicide Squad. The series follows John Cena in the aftermath of The Suicide Squad and is described following a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Guardians of the Galaxy (MCU) vs. The Suicide Squad: Who Wins?

When talking about fictional characters and who would be able to take on who, it feels that there are times when the matter would come down to who’s writing the story and whose biases would be on display since the power levels and skills of each character and team tend to vary quite a bit. In this instance, pitting the Guardians of the Galaxy against the Suicide Squad kind of indicates that the numbers game would work against the Guardians, as would the fact that the Squad has a couple of other things working in their favor. For one, they’re villains, and thus they’re used to doing whatever it takes to win and survive. The second is that while both teams are uniquely skilled and fully capable of doing a fair amount of damage, the Squad simply has more diversity when it comes to the abilities and powers of its members. Being a big Marvel fan, it’s not hard to come up with an explanation of why this wouldn’t be an easy fight, but it’s necessary to admit that more than a few times out of ten, the Squad would probably take this one.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Peacemaker is Conflicted in Full Trailer for The Suicide Squad Spin-Off

This morning brings the full trailer for the upcoming Peacemaker series on HBO Max, showing off the Suicide Squad member back in action. I was already looking forward to Peacemaker, but after this new trailer, my hype is reaching brand new levels:. I’m loving that this trailer actually shows some...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Awesome Full Trailer for James Gunn's DC Series PEACEMAKER

HBO Max has dropped a full trailer for James Gunn’s DC series Peacemaker, which is a spinoff of The Suicide Squad, and it looks pretty freakin’ awesome! John Cena is back in the role of Peacemaker, and as you’ll see, he’s starts to grow a conscience after he’s asked to take a shot that would kill some kids with no explanation as to why. It’s good to know that Peacemaker will draw the line somewhere!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy