James Gunn Confirms Survival of One Suicide Squad Character

When talking about fictional characters and who would be able to take on who, it feels that there are times when the matter would come down to who’s writing the story and whose biases would be on display since the power levels and skills of each character and team tend to vary quite a bit. In this instance, pitting the Guardians of the Galaxy against the Suicide Squad kind of indicates that the numbers game would work against the Guardians, as would the fact that the Squad has a couple of other things working in their favor. For one, they’re villains, and thus they’re used to doing whatever it takes to win and survive. The second is that while both teams are uniquely skilled and fully capable of doing a fair amount of damage, the Squad simply has more diversity when it comes to the abilities and powers of its members. Being a big Marvel fan, it’s not hard to come up with an explanation of why this wouldn’t be an easy fight, but it’s necessary to admit that more than a few times out of ten, the Squad would probably take this one.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO