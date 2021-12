BOSTON (CBS) — No one will ever wear the No. 30 in the Boston College women’s basketball program anymore. Those digits will forever belong to Carolyn Swords, one of the most decorated players in the program’s history. Swords’ No. 30 will be retired by the Eagles on Jan. 16, when Boston College hosts Louisville at Conte Forum. The Sudbury native will become just the second women’s basketball player in BC history to have her jersey hang from the rafters, joining Sarah Behn (1989-93) in that distinguished group. You’ll find Swords’ name near the top of many of Boston College’s single-season and career...

