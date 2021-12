Chef and restaurant owner survey respondents cite staffing, higher operational costs, and lower revenue as the top three challenges facing restaurants. (December 8, 2021) – The James Beard Foundation unveils results from its Winter 2021 Survey, which polled their network of chefs and restaurant owners on the health of their business and the top challenges the restaurant industry is facing this winter. The survey also explores chefs and restaurateurs’ thoughts regarding how their businesses could survive the winter season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimate findings show that restaurants face a precarious future heading into the winter season. While many restaurants are more confident in their business’s survivability than they were in 2020, independent restaurants nationwide are still at risk of closing.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO