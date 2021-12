The UK government has changed it's entry rules for travelers, in response to the detection of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in the country. As of 4 am on Tuesday, December 7, all travelers over the age of 12 entering the UK from another country (apart from Ireland which is exempt) will be required to have taken a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of boarding their flight, regardless of vaccination status. The UK health secretary Sajid Javid made the announcement and said it was because of an "increasing number of cases linked to travel".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO