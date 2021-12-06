ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Raise the Roof’ complicates eleven love songs

By Bella Greenbacher
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss seem like an unlikely pair — Krauss’s gentle, angelic vocals exist on the opposite end of the spectrum from Plant’s curly-maned, rock-god persona. Yet somehow, when combined, a sound is produced that plunges into new depths, swimming with mysterious harmonies and melded...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
wtae.com

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit has died at the age of 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Bert Jansch
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Songs#Arts#Grammy Awards#Rock Band#British#Led Zeppelin#American
hennemusic.com

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss debut Raise The Roof in US Top 10

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have debuted their new album, “Raise The Roof”, in the US Top 10. According to Billboard, the set enters the Billboard 200 at No. 7 with opening week sales of a little over 40,000 equivalent album units earned; of that sum, album sales comprise 38,000, streaming equivalent albums (SEA) units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.17 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs) and track equivalent albums (TEA) units comprise less than 1,000.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Kevonna Rose shares her syrupy love song “In Between Kisses”

The beginning of a relationship can be so exhilarating as those butterflies in your stomach and blissful giddiness set in. There can also be some nervousness and hesitation as well as you question where this all will lead. Kevonna Rose takes all those intense emotions and beautifully blends them together in her adoring new release “In Between Kisses.” With sticky sweet vocals washing over soothing acoustic guitars, listeners are immediately swept away by this seductive single. The track feels as if you are reading a personal love letter and the sensations it evokes are simply infectious.
THEATER & DANCE
Time Out Global

The 50 best love songs of all time

The best love songs express sentiments that in real life, we’d struggle to put into words. They’re touching, comforting, and uplifting all at the same time. But obviously, there are days when a great love song is the last thing you want to hear. When that happens, head to our list of the best breakup songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
allkpop.com

SEVENTEEN drops a vibrant video for Japanese song 'Power of Love'

SEVENTEEN has now released their MV for their Japanese song 'Power of Love.'. The video features the members in a beautiful variety of dreamy, colorful settings. The warmth of this holiday song comes through and adds a heartfelt emotion to the video. Check out the video above, and let us...
MUSIC
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

The Monkees' Mike Nesmith dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, the genius musician, songwriter, filmmaker, and pop-culture innovator best known as the dry-witted, wooly-hatted guitarist/co-frontman of the 1960s’ zeitgeist-capturing TV band the Monkees, has died at age 78. The news comes less than a month after he and his bandmate Micky Dolenz wrapped the Monkees’ farewell tour with an emotional performance at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre on Nov. 1, during which Nesmith broke into tears several times.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

The '80s Song That Princess Diana Loved Singing in the Car Is "Simply the Best"

Image Source: Getty / Georges De Keerle / Max Mumby/Indigo. Prince William just shared a special memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that'll make you go, "Aww!" In an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, which airs on Dec. 6, William shared Diana's favorite song to sing in the car as a way to calm his anxieties on the way to boarding school, according to People. "One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment . . . we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well," he said. "When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," he added.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy