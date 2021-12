If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Wednesday, Dec. 8 is Money Heist, the hit Spanish crime drama that released its final episodes on Friday and his been dominating the chart since. Lost in Space, the sci-fi adventure series, is at No. 2. The very long Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow jumped two spots to No. 3. And True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series, is down to No. 4. This is all the same as yesterday, and the most notable movement in the top 10 is Maid moving back onto the list after a day off.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO