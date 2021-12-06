ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanzania at 60: a model of co-existence held back by political rigidity

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanzania gained its independence on 9 December 1961 after 71 years of colonial administration, first under Germany and later Britain. At independence the country had only 11 indigenous university graduates and 71% of the senior civil service were expatriates. Like other newly independent African countries, Tanzania faced numerous socio-economic...

