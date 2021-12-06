ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford delays return to office for 30,000 employees due to Covid concerns

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CNN — Ford Motor Company is pushing its return-to-office date to March over new Covid-19 concerns, the company said on Monday.

In May 2020, assembly line workers returned to work, but many offices continued to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Office workers were ready to get back into the office next month, but the new Omicron variant has shifted the company’s plans, CNN reports.

“The state of Covid-19 virus remains fluid, and despite the success of our ongoing safety protocols and increased vaccination rates, we are shifting the start date of the hybrid work model to March,” said Dan Barbossa, a spokesperson for the company.

This will affect roughly 30,000 employees.

“We will begin with a pilot phase for select employees in February and in March, we will expand it so all non-site dependent team members can begin working flexibly between Ford campuses and remote options,” Barbossa said.

Ford became the first for the Big Three US automakers to mandate vaccines for most of its 32,000 salaried employees, according to CNN. Workers must be fully vaccinated by December 8.

