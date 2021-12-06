ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behold! The Best Celebrity Christmas Cards of All Time: Kardashians, Royals and More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … when celebrities unveil their new Christmas cards. In the past, the Kardashians, royals and more have blessed fans with their holiday photos in coordinating outfits and poses.

In fact, the Kar-Jenner crew is known for their over-the-top holiday cards. That being said, the famous family didn’t unveil anything new in 2020.

“Since we didn’t do a Christmas card this year, I thought I would flashback to some,” Kim Kardashian wrote via Instagram Stories on December 24. “I hope everyone has a happy and healthy holiday.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew had to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party last year due to social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloé Kardashian announced via Twitter on December 6, 2020. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The holidays are always an exciting time for the reality stars. In fact, matriarch Kris Jenner makes sure to go all out, no matter the circumstances.

“She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style about the momager’s approach to decking out her mansion. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

The 66-year-old “only has one rule” for the Christmas season — and it’s to “outdo what she did the year before.”

The British royal family are also known for their annual Christmas cards. Last year, Prince William, Duchess Kate and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis donned their best countryside-casual in front of a log pile. And although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer are obligated to share their Christmas card with the public after leaving the royal family, we’ll always have 2018’s glamorous glimpse at their wedding reception.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity Christmas cards of all time.

