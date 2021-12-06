ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis to leave Statehouse, take county commission post

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Democratic Idaho lawmaker is leaving the Statehouse to serve as a commissioner in her home county, citing parenting demands and a desire to be more effective in government. Rep. Muffy Davis, the seven-time Paralympic medalist in skiing and cycling, will become a Blaine County...

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho legislator has been appointed by the governor to replace an outgoing Blaine County Commissioner beginning next year. On December 3, Governor Brad Little announced the appointment of Democratic Representative Muffy Davis to the Blaine County Commission to replace Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, who will step down at the end of the year. Rep. Davis will start in January and complete the remainder of Commissioner Greenberg's term to the end of January 2023. Rep. Davis serves District 26 which represents Blaine, Lincoln, Camas, and Gooding counties. The governor will choose her replacement before the next legislative session in January. Rep. Davis is in her second term as a legislator but told the Idaho Statesman she had already decided not to run for reelection and said the main reason was for family. According to legislature.idaho.gov, Davis is a seven-time Paralympic Games medalist in alpine skiing and cycling. She sits on the Ethics and House Policy, Health and Welfare, Local Government, and Resources and Conservation committees.
