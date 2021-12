Auburn’s search for a new offensive coordinator has taken a turn as it has entered its second week. After Auburn moved on from Mike Bobo following one season at the helm of the offense, the program narrowed in on Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill as a potential replacement. Hill previously spent four seasons as Boise State’s offensive coordinator under Bryan Harsin from 2016-19 and was believed to be the favorite to succeed Bobo on the Plains up until this week.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO