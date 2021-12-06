ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville bowl opponent Air Force strong on both sides of line

By Michael McCammon
Cover picture for the articleLouisville is going bowling for the 24th time in program history. The Cardinals will face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl held at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex., on Dec. 28. The meeting will be the first ever between the Cardinals and Falcons. UofL enters the...

