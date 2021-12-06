ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers create test that detects COVID in breath

By Maya Rodriguez
ABC Action News
 2 days ago

MANASSAS, Va. — The science unfolding inside this one lab is breathtaking. “We were starting to get into human breath analysis and we were starting to look at, ‘What kind of diagnostics can we get from that?’” said Dr. Robin Couch. “And then COVID came.”. Dr. Couch is a...

The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to...
SCIENCE
wbiw.com

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

WEST LAFAYETTE — Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Scientists discover root cause of COVID-19 lung damage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coronavirus has destroyed the lungs of millions of people since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, scientists are beginning to understand why this damage is, in some cases, permanent. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health evaluated 18 patients with lung damage caused by COVID-19....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
magnoliareporter.com

UAMS scientists learning how to destroy cancer-causing proteins

Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic have discovered a way to supercharge molecular cancer treatments to destroy more cancer-causing proteins in cells. The research findings of UAMS’ Hong-yu Li, Ph.D., the Helen Adams and Arkansas Research Alliance Endowed...
CANCER
martechseries.com

Metaverse Leader ImmersiveTouch Wins FDA Clearance For New Suite of Medical Diagnosis and Treatment Planning Tools

The newest 510(k) Clearance allows ImmersiveTouch to offer its virtual reality product suite to more radiologists and surgeons. ImmersiveTouch, a leading medical technology company building the digital surgery metaverse, announced today in conjunction with RSNA 2021 that it received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) Clearance for its modular software package that allows users to import, visualize, and automatically segment medical images to create accurate 3-dimensional representations. Giving surgeons the capability to diagnose and treat patients virtually will reduce planning hours and increase efficiency which is crucial for both physicians and patients.
ELECTRONICS
Cosmos

COVID Booster: HIV, variants and asthma

The science on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not going to be well understood for a few weeks at least, but a perspective in Nature makes one thing clear: even if this variant didn’t emerge in an HIV-positive person, the HIV/AIDS epidemic is the perfect breeding ground for new variants of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
CBS Sacramento

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The Omicron Variant Was Detected In US, UC Davis COVID Researchers Say

DAVIS (CBS13) — Researchers at UC Davis are helping the state identify and track COVID-19 strains in our area. Scientists at the Genome Center are taking positive tests from its mass testing program and breaking them down through a process called “genotyping.” They said it’s only a matter of time before the new Omicron variant shows up here. “We’re ramping those efforts up with Amador, Nevada County, El Dorado County, and some other organizations in the area to help screen everyone’s positives to look for Omicron,” said project scientist David Coil. The Genome Center has two machines that can each test up to 12,000...
DAVIS, CA
Seeking Alpha

J&J's COVID-19 booster shot shows increase in antibody, T-cell responses

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, which showed that its COVID-19 booster shot (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover why pancreatic cancer cells are so aggressive

Pancreatic cancer is very aggressive and, unfortunately, has a poor prognosis with a 5-year survival of only 5%. Most deaths related to pancreatic cancer are due to metastasis, which occurs when the tumor invades other organs. Treatments to stop tumor metastasis, which will save thousands of lives, are still missing. In this context, understanding the molecular mechanisms that cause pancreatic cancer metastasis is the first step to developing effective targeted treatments.
CANCER

