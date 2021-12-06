ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sequin Jackets You Need to Seriously Sparkle on New Year’s Eve

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago
It’s time to start thinking about New Year’s Eve plans if you haven’t already. Maybe you’re going on a weekend trip with friends, maybe you’re spending a night out in the city or maybe you’re hosting your own bash at your place. Whatever you love to do is the best way to ring in 2022. But there’s one super important question you’ll need to answer no matter what your plans are: What are you wearing?

NYE is our favorite time to sparkle and shine. For some people that means a shimmery dress or glittery makeup, but this year, we’re all about sequin jackets. They’re perfect because you can wear any cute dress or outfit you already own, letting them instantly transform the look to suit the occasion. We’re going to show you two of our favorites below from Anna-Kaci. They’re both available on Amazon Prime, so you still have time to grab them!

This Sequin Bomber Zip-Up Jacket

Anna-Kaci

This lined jacket is setting the gold standard when it comes to mixing flashy party pieces with casual staples. It’s bomber style with ribbing at the cuffs, hem and neckline, and some versions even feature a stripe detail for a sporty accent. The color options are also phenomenal.

You can never go wrong with gold, or you can opt for a chic black or white and silver. You could also opt for a light blue or a rose gold, or check out one of the awesome gradient options. There’s a multicolor rainbow pick we’re absolutely loving right now as well, plus more. Warning: It might be hard to narrow it down to just one. Good thing they’re all under $50!

Try wearing this jacket with anything from a T-shirt and jeans to a fitted mini dress!

Get the Anna-Kaci Sequin Bomber Zip-Up Jacket starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sequin Bolero Shrug

Anna-Kaci

Prefer something cropped? Need something a little fancier to fit your plans for the night? This shrug is the way to go. You still have so many pretty color options, but you have an open front and a sleeker design. There are even subtle, built-in shoulder pads for a tailored look that’s very, very trendy right now.

Just like the bomber, this choice is lined to keep you comfortable. While sequins are pretty, we definitely don’t need them scraping against our skin!

This bolero will pair beautifully with a dress of any length, or maybe with a wide leg jumpsuit. Anything you want, really!

Looking for more? Shop all types of sequin styles from Anna-Kaci here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

