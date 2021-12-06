North Dakota Superintendent Calls Out “Godless Democrat Party”

Whew, I got my column accepted last week at the Washington Times with no intrusion from the censors. In fact, with no censors! At the Good Times—which you now hold in your hands—there are no censors at work. I used to write this column weekly for the Washington Post, and it could be a harrowing experience. Every week I had to be certain that I had crossed no barriers with the potentates that be. Certain things could not be said. One editor told me that readers around the world thought that the Washington Post was the official voice of our government, and the Post had to be careful. Careful of what, I asked. Could my occasional intemperance lead to war? I doubt it, but these were the kinds of fears that the potentates at the Post lived with. Possibly they still live with them.

