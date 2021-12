When Sophia Valero moved back to the Milwaukee area, she knew she needed help to create the life she wanted for her 2-month-old daughter. Through her stepsister, Ariel Cruz, Valero joined Lola’s New Beginnings, first as a client and now as a part-time employee. The group is a nonprofit organization that provides resources and education services to pregnant women and mothers.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 26 DAYS AGO