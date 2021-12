Boyz II Men, the trailblazing boy band known for their emotional ballads and acapella harmonies, boasts an expansive catalog of hits going back to the group's inception in the late-'80s. In a world where musical adaptations of existing songbooks are increasingly a dime-a-dozen - think: We Will Rock You, based on Queen, and Mamma MiaI with music by Swedish group ABBA - you might even think a B2B film has been a long time coming. Well, wait no longer: The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that such a project is in the works, with the working title of Brotherly.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO