Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

French police on Tuesday arrested a man that they believed to be a member of the hit squad that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, but they got the wrong man. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday that the man detained the previous day was not, in fact, 33-year-old Khalid Alotaibi, who is wanted by Turkey to face justice over the killing that took place at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO