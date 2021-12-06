ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Jake Fromm: Could get Week 14 start

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fromm is expected to prepare for his first NFL start Sunday against the Chargers during practices this week with the statuses of Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion) uncertain, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
Big Blue View

What does Jake Fromm bring to Giants’ backup QB role?

The New York Giants signed Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad Tuesday afternoon. Sunday, Fromm will be the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback when they face the Miami Dolphins. “It’s been a little crazy, but it’s been fun. Honestly, just super excited to be here,” Fromm said on Friday....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bills#Concussion#American Football#Chargers
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Mike Glennon, S Xavier McKinney, QB Jake Fromm

Opening Statement:Typical Friday for us, we'll progress on all phases. We're going through everything for the game, get some guys moving. Got a number of injured guys that will move around with the trainers today and kind of see where they're going to progress as far as going into practice. The number one question I'm sure you guys will have is about (Quarterback) Daniel's (Jones) status. Look, at this point, he has not been cleared for contact. So, we're going to go ahead and hold him out of this game. At this point, we don't feel 100 percent comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully. As of right now, we'll rule him out. We'll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don't have any answers on the immediate future yet. His status for this week will be he'll be out.
NFL
247Sports

Jake Fromm says New York Giants signing has 'been a little crazy'

The New York Giants are going to have a bit of a different look at quarterback this weekend, as starterDaniel Jones is out with an injury. While Mike Glennon is set to start the game, Jake Fromm was recently signed by the Giants and will be ready to play. Fromm discussed signing with the team for the first time Friday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Giants vs. Chargers Prediction, Pick: Can Justin Herbert hold off Jake Fromm in Week 14?

An injury-riddled New York Giants team will travel across the country for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. New York hasn’t found much success throughout the season, regardless of injuries. They bring a 4-8 record into this game, including a 1-5 road record. Los Angeles has found significantly more success, boasting a 7-5 record, although they’ve struggled a bit at home. In this article, we’ll look at the NFL odds along with a pick and prediction for the Giants vs. Chargers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jake Hausmann: Back with Giants

Hausmann was signed to the Giants' practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Hausmann was cut from New York's practice squad in early November, but he'll rejoin the organization ahead of Week 12. The rookie UDFA out of Ohio State has yet to make his NFL debut.
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants sign former Georgia star QB Jake Fromm after Daniel Jones injury

The New York Giants are signing QB Jake Fromm, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero. Fromm had been part of the Buffalo Bills practice squad, but the Giants need security at the quarterback position after the news that starter Daniel Jones has a strained neck and could miss time, according to New York Post NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy. Jones’ status is up in the air for the Giants’ Week 13 date against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Could play Week 13

The Giants are optimistic that Jackson (quadriceps) will be able to suit up for Sunday's game in Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jackson was forced out of Week 12's game against the Eagles in the first quarter, but it looks like he's at least avoided a serious injury. The Giants will monitor the starting cornerback's activity in practice this week before making a final decision about his availability.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants injury news: CB Darnay Holmes could miss a few weeks

Darnay Holmes’ interception Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles might end up being a good news/bad news thing for the New York Giants. Holmes’ interception likely denied Philadelphia at least three points and perhaps seven, possibly saving the game for the Giants. The interception, though, may end up costing Holmes a...
NFL
FanSided

NFL coaches, execs split on what NY Giants should expect from Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm will likely be making his first career start for the NY Giants Sunday against the Chargers, and opinions of the Georgia alum are split inside the league. The NY Giants will likely be forced to start third-string quarterback Jake Fromm Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, with backup Mike Glennon concussed during Sunday’s loss against the Dolphins and Daniel Jones still recovering from a neck injury, but opinions of Fromm inside the league are split.
NFL
247Sports

Jake Fromm reflects on Georgia-Alabama national championship: 'It doesn't haunt me in any way'

Jake Fromm received a fresh start in the NFL when the New York Giants signed him off the Buffalo Bills practice squad. As the Giants prepared for the Miami Dolphins, the former Georgia quarterback entered at No. 2 on the depth chart and was ready to see a familiar face on the opposite sideline: Tua Tagovailoa. The two squared off as freshman quarterbacks when Alabama took on Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL
abc17news.com

With Daniel Jones iffy, Giants grab QB Jake Fromm from Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants gave an indication of their concern about starting quarterback Daniel Jones by signing quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. The team announced the move Wednesday. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday night Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was uncertain. The Giants had Tuesday off and coach Joe Judge is expected to meet with the media Wednesday before practice. If Jones cannot play, veteran Mike Glennon will start for New York.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy