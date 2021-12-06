Christmas tree nearly burns down taco shop in Albion
A Christmas tree fire almost burned down a taco shop Monday morning in Albion.
The Albion Department of Public Safety responded about 10:15 a.m. to Lopez Taco House and found the area near the front window on fire.
They quickly knocked the fire down with a fire extinguisher.
Firefighters wet the area down and checked for extension into the overhead area and walls around the window.
Crews determined a small Christmas tree in the window most likely caused the fire.
