Christmas tree nearly burns down taco shop in Albion

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
A Christmas tree fire almost burned down a taco shop Monday morning in Albion.

The Albion Department of Public Safety responded about 10:15 a.m. to Lopez Taco House and found the area near the front window on fire.

They quickly knocked the fire down with a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters wet the area down and checked for extension into the overhead area and walls around the window.

Crews determined a small Christmas tree in the window most likely caused the fire.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

