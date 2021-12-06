ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Billy Napier reportedly makes several staff moves in first day on the job

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oobsk_0dFW781U00

Billy Napier has only been in Gainesville for about 24 hours, but the new Gators head coach is already working on putting together a staff.

It was reported on Sunday that two of Napier’s assistants at Louisiana, defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Patrick Toney and associate head coach/running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. Now, according to college football insider Bruce Feldman, it’s confirmed that Toney will join the staff as a co-defensive coordinator. Juluke’s role is unclear but it is likely he will coach running backs once again.

Toney taking a co-defensive coordinator role opens the door for Napier to bring in another top hire to coach the defense alongside him. As was reported last week, both Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk are considered potential targets.

As far as the rest of the defensive staff goes, On3’s Corey Bender reported that cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar will not be retained by Napier. Offensively, Bender also reported that quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee will not remain on staff.

This tracks with what Napier said during his introductory press conference on Sunday. He said that he will call plays and coach quarterbacks with the help of an analyst, opening the door for the team to have two offensive line coaches.

On Monday, Ryan O’Hara, an offensive analyst who has worked under Napier in Lafayette since 2018, announced that he would be joining Florida’s staff as an analyst. Per his Twitter bio, he will be working with quarterbacks. Also, ULL associate head coach and strength/conditioning coach Mark Hocke is coming to Gainesville as well, according to On3’s Nick de la Torre.

There are still a lot more pieces of this puzzle, but Napier’s staff at UF is starting to come together. We’ll keep you posted on more updates over the coming days.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Report: 2 names emerge as potential DC hires for Billy Napier at Florida

A pair of names have emerged for Florida’s defensive coordinator spot as Billy Napier begins to build his initial staff in Gainesville. According to 247Sports, Napier is eyeing Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles or Houston’s Doug Belk for the position. Knowles has been the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State since 2018...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Florida coaching search: Why Paul Finebaum is 'suspicious' of Billy Napier

Louisiana head football coach Billy Napier is one of several high-profile names attached to Florida's coaching search after the decision on Dan Mullen, but Paul Finebaum believes the smoke does not necessarily result in fire for the Gators. Napier has SEC ties after serving under Nick Saban's staff at Alabama and reportedly turned down opportunities at Mississippi State and South Carolina during the 2020 coaching cycle.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum ‘Suspicious’ Of 1 Major Coaching Candidate

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite buying one candidate to fill Florida’s coaching vacancy. Since the firing of Dan Mullen, there have been a host of rumors that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier could fill the position. However, Finebaum is suspicious. “I’m very suspicious of one thing — why was Billy...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Gator Country

Recruiting reaction to the Florida Gators hiring Billy Napier

The Florida Gators have hired Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen as head coach just one day after the Gators defeated Florida State. Napier is now tasked with saving this recruiting class that isn’t up to par for the Gators in the 2022 class. GatorCountry spoke with prospects in several...
FLORIDA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Gators QB commit Nick Evers comments on the hiring of Billy Napier

The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrick Mcgee
Person
Billy Napier
On3.com

Walker Howard excited for Billy Napier hire at Florida

While it’s not official yet, recruits across the country are already taking notice of the news that Billy Napier will become the new head coach of the Florida Gators. One very interested observer is On3 Consensus four-star quarterback Walker Howard of Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More. “I’m very excited for...
FLORIDA STATE
Gatorsports.com

Florida football: New coach Billy Napier announces four staff hires, retains Vernell Brown

New Florida football coach Billy Napier announced four hires Monday, while former Gator and Gainesville native Vernell Brown Jr. revealed he will remain with the program. Napier’s first additions to his UF staff spent all four years with him at Louisiana: associate head coach/director of football strength and conditioning Mark Hocke, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney, running backs coach/associate head coach Jabbar Juluke, and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara, who will coach the quarterbacks with Napier.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Former NFL Scout gives LSU warning about Florida in coaching search

After firing Dan Mullen, the Florida Gators are on the hunt for a new head coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released a list of seven candidates, with Louisiana’s Billy Napier being one. Former NFL Scout and current Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy sent out a...
NFL
Gator Country

Etienne has a “great” first meeting with Billy Napier

New Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier hit the road for the first time as head coach of the Gators on Monday and he visited several prospects in the state of Louisiana. Running back Trevor Etienne (5-10, 200, Jennings, LA. High) was the first stop of the day for Napier and the visit went well according to the back.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Gators#Oklahoma State#On3
The Daily Advertiser

What Ragin' Cajuns coach Billy Napier, candidate for Florida job, said about his future Wednesday

The future remains uncertain for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier, a hot target in college football's coaching carousel.  “There is no decision yet,” Napier said after practice Wednesday night. Napier appears to be firmly in the mix for open jobs at Florida and Virginia Tech, and could be a candidate at LSU as well. He showed...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

16 defensive assistants that might make a great fit with Billy Napier

With the University of Florida football program announcing the hiring of new head coach Billy Napier from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, we can take a look at some assistant coaches that he could bring in to help run the program. We’ve already discussed the offensive side of the ball and 14 names that you may or may not have heard of before. Now it is time to look at some names on the defensive hot board, we have 16 in all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
footballscoop.com

Sources: Billy Napier atop Florida's list

Billy Napier has consistently been one of the hottest candidates in perhaps the last three college football coaching cycles. Each time, even with suitors from Power 5 conferences including multiple Southeastern Conference programs, Napier has remained atop the Louisiana program that Napier has molded into the king of the Sun Belt Conference.
FLORIDA STATE
aseaofblue.com

Lincoln Riley to USC; Billy Napier to Florida

The future of SEC football got a dramatic shakeup today. Following the regular-season finale for the majority of college football teams, the Florida Gators officially hired Billy Napier as the program’s next head coach. Napier was previously the head coach of Louisiana Lafayette for the last four seasons. But the...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy